Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Here's The Chaos That Unfolded After The Week 1 Veto Ceremony

Warning! The following features spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of the morning of Tuesday, July 23rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 26 isn't even through the first week of the season, and the house is already as chaotic as I've seen it in many years. Angela Murray's Week 1 Head of Household reign is only getting wilder, and I really wish the show hadn't made the shocking decision to remove the rewind and flashback feature from the live feeds. But CinemaBlend and other diehard fans watching Big Brother 26 are working overtime with goals of ensuring no one misses any important moments, and there was a LOT going on after the latest veto ceremony.

As we've previously covered, Lisa Weintraub won the Week 1 veto, and Angela went off on Matt Hardeman in an epic nine-minute rant. Suffice it to say, our instincts were right in assuming she'd make him the replacement nominee once Lisa took herself off the block. As such, the chaos began shortly after Matt landed on the block next to Kimo Apaka and Kenney Kelley, which led to others reacting in the wildest ways.

Matt Called Lisa "Selfish" For Removing Herself From The Block

Those who are only watching CBS' episodes of Big Brother may not know this, but Matt is a major talker. Not only is he long-winded, but he also seems to lack self-awareness when it comes to other people's needs versus his own. It landed him on Angela's radar to begin with and it's also why he's likely hoping he wins in the A.I. Arena and removes himself from the block ahead of the eviction vote. When the feeds returned, Matt had a conversation with Lisa and actually called her "selfish" for taking herself off the block.

To her credit, Lisa tried to keep cool, and handled it the best way she could. The problem is that Matt just doesn't know when to stop talking, so it was only a matter of time before she had to pop off on him. When Matt began discussing rumors claiming she has one of the secret upgrades granted to Houseguests — she doesn't — the below exchange happened:

Lisa: Keep my name out of your Matt, like genuinely. You ask me what I need from you, do not believe these things. If you hear something, come talk to me like a transparent person and a transparent adult… #bb26 pic.twitter.com/AOJuFUtwBnJuly 22, 2024

Nothing like channeling Will Smith to show how done you are with a conversation! Unfortunately, Lisa started spiraling out because of this, and then directed her attention to other Houseguests.

Lisa Began Confronting Houseguests About Spreading Rumors

Lisa is safe for the week after her veto win, but unfortunately she did just about all she could to ensure she'd be targeted again once the Big Brother Houseguests reach Week 2. Riding off the anger she had in her conversation with Matt, she went on a mission the rest of the day challenging anyone in the house she believed was spreading "false narratives" about her, but not just the idea she had an upgrade. She even went after Leah Peters for joking she wasn't a chef:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lisa seems to be going around & saying, "don't talk about me or speculate about my game when I'm not around." (here she basically tells Leah to stop even joking about Lisa maybe not being a Chef outside the house). Lisa that IS Big Brother.... (note Leah's eye roll)😆 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Vd5NrBaBkfJuly 22, 2024

As @BBGossip stated above, she's going after people for what is essentially a necessary part of Big Brother. The rumors won't stop, and if she continues to annoy others about speaking about her, they'll just sooner vote her out of the house so they don't have to hear it.

Kenney Accused Angela Of Ruining His Game

Angela got her wish of seeing Matt on the block, but if he survives the A.I. Arena, it was all for nothing. As such, she went to try and hype up Kenney after the ceremony to gas him up and get him amped about winning that competition so he can leave the block and Matt be up for eviction.

Unfortunately, Kenney doesn't feel like winning. He said just as much to Angela, which led to a tense conversation between them where he said it's of little consequence to him if he wins. Fortunately, that whole conversation can be found below. Take a look:

Angela vs. Kenney fight/heated convo #bb26 pic.twitter.com/uj8wNADmLyJuly 22, 2024

I get what Kenney is saying in his game being over, and yeah, it does seem like he's in a bad position to lose Matt rolling into Week 2. That said, Angela is right in that it's Big Brother, and he has no reason to throw in the towel just because his supposed "boy" he met days ago might be leaving the game. People who want to win Big Brother must adapt and find new alliances. I'm hoping he wakes up and realizes that eventually, but it's not looking like he will put up much of a fight.

Tucker Suffered A Breakdown Due To The Stress Of The Game

I cannot stress enough how quickly Tucker Laruriers has become my favorite person to play Big Brother ever. This bizarre dude, who became a model at age fifteen when a world famous photographer saw him walking out of a candy store, has the wildest takes on life, and is in general a goofy dude. I have nothing but respect for the guy, considering he's been holding a grudge for days over Lisa moving his fried chicken, and interrupting him when he was in the bathroom.

So, imagine my sadness when I saw the guy with the most sparkle in the house privately sobbing because playing Big Brother is just too much. The constant paranoia, smack talk, and arguments between Houseguests can get to a person, and Tucker just needed a moment to let it all out in the backyard:

In the midst of everything, Tucker is having a meltdown…it’s been 6 days this house is a disaster 😭😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/iHmQd5z8GkJuly 22, 2024

My heart breaks for the guy, especially after having talked to previous seasons' Houseguests about the immense pressure they feel living and competing in the house. It's a lot harder than many at home realize, and they don't even have books or TV shows to take their minds off each days' events. I hope, for his sake at least, the drama in the house simmers for just a bit ahead of Thursday's eviction because I think the entire house could use a mental health day at this point.

Big Brother has a new episode coming up on Wednesday, July 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will switch to 8:00 p.m. ET for the live eviction on Thursday, July 25th on CBS. There's still time for plenty more chaos to unfold in the coming days, so be sure to stick with CinemaBlend for updates.