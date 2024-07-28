Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 2 Veto, And The Houseguest Who Started Yet Another ‘Cookout’ Controversy

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 28th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It's been a busy weekend for those streaming Big Brother live feeds, as a shocking veto win combined with another house controversy to upend the house dynamic once again. But on the flipside, multiple feed cut-outs have made this a relatively light week for those following along, which just gives me another reason to look back and curse the shocking decision to remove the flashback and rewind features.

Fortunately, CinemaBlend is ever-ready and watching all the drama, and after celebrating the big bounce-back Week 2 Head of Household win for Chelsie Baham, we got right to work watching to see who would leave out of her nominees Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, and Angela Murray. The job may be much easier for Chelsie due to the shocking veto win and house controversy, which may rally the house to oust one Houseguest making problematic assumptions.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kenney Kelley Won The Week 2 Veto

Kenney revealed in the chaos after the veto ceremony the week prior that he was "throwing in the towel" if Matt Hardeman left the house. Matt was evicted as CinemaBlend predicted, but the Boston cop hyped himself up and came through in the clutch to snag a big veto win.

It's a good thing, too, because I think he would've been the easy option to evict this week otherwise, so good on him for a much-needed win. I'm just hoping he can use it to finally make some in-roads in the game and solidify an alliance so he doesn't end up on the block once again next week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Murray's In Hot Water After Resurrecting Familiar "Cookout" Alliance Accusations

Angela has been the most polarizing Houseguest of Big Brother so far. While some praised her old-school mentality of starting a blow-up with Matt, her constant paranoia is causing her to start mess with people who were trying to be her ally. It's also worth noting that Angela stuck her foot in her mouth in a big way recently when she got Quinn Martin's attention about the fact that Chelsie, T'Kor Clottey, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Cedric Hodges were hanging out and talking in the backyard.

Quinn immediately took that information to T'Kor, implying that Angela was stating that the group was forming an all-Black alliance, similar to the famous Cookout alliance that led to Xavier Prather's historic win. We know that Angela learned what Quinn did, but the feeds were cut for a sizable chunk of the day.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This feels like a controversy similar to what happened with Big Brother 24 Houseguest Kyle Capener, who suggested the non-White players of his season were forming their own version of The Cookout in their season. Ultimately, Kyle was called out for his racial bias and his assumption that people were unified in an alliance merely because of the color of their skin. Quinn seems to think Angela implied the same to him, but we'll have to see what plays out in the episodes.

Whether or not Angela meant it in that percevied way, I think it's fair to say she was already on the bubble of whether she would stay over Lisa. She's the most chaotic and confrontational person in the game, and while Lisa may annoy people, she isn't constantly scheming to take someone out every hour of the day.

I think Angela is going to need to hope she can come through on the A.I. Arena competition this Thursday, or she's going to find herself evicted from the game. Aside from that, I do hope we get some clarity on what was said and what went down because I'd sooner know the full scope of the controversy rather than have it buried or changed in an edited episode.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for more answers on what all we missed on the live feeds, and for fewer interruptions.