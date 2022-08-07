Big Brother's Ameerah Jones Shares Why She And Other Houseguests Cried Following Paloma's Exit
The Houseguest explained the big moment.
Big Brother Season 24 just began Week 5, and as Nicole Layog’s eviction continues to further shape the house, it’s amazing to think how drastically this game changed from Week 1. (You can revisit all past events with our special Big Brother spoilers recap guide here). Paloma Aguilar’s unexpected exit for personal reasons forced the game to do a soft reset and abandon its twist for a new one, and it also impacted the Houseguests. Viewers watched as Houseguests cried and joined hands in prayer following her exit, and Ameerah Jones recently shared a bit of perspective for why she also wept.
The moment was emotional, but there were a quite a few reactions online that questioned the intense emotional response. Big Brother 24 had only started the prior week, and yet Houseguests were in tears for a person they only knew that long. Ameerah spoke to CinemaBlend about that big moment, and shared why she cried too:
As Ameerah mentioned, Big Brother Houseguests are subjected to a period of isolation a couple of weeks before the actual game to prevent spoilers and outside interference (like wall yellers who frequently impact the game). By the time fans and Paramount+ subscribers watching the live feeds see the start of the game, some of these people haven’t had a ton of interaction with others for a while. They also have to go through an apparently strenuous application process to actually make it that far, so Ameerah felt Paloma endured all that for an unexpected exit.
Ameerah noted that another part of the sadness was seeing the change in Paloma from the beginning of Big Brother to her exit. Ameerah talked about that, and how quickly bonds are formed in the game with other Houseguests:
Paloma Aguilar spoke to fans on social media following her exit, and briefly touched on the event that ultimately gave Taylor Hale new life in the game. Paloma described her incident as a “mental break” in comments on TikTok, and anyone who followed the live feeds knew that something was going on. Given Ameerah’s comments, it’s easier to see why the Houseguests cried, and felt so bad for someone that they’d only known for a short time.
Big Brother airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more drama. For more on our conversation with Ameerah, read up on what she had to say about the season’s controversy and backlash she experienced after her eviction.
