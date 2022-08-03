Big Brother 24: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 4, And How The Vote Might Play Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 3rd. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is on the eve of its Week 4 eviction, and after Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener used the power of veto to take Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider off the block, two new Houseguests are at risk. Festie Besties (but only besties because of the twist) Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale are up on the block, and one of them will go home on Thursday.

CinemaBlend is tracking the events of the game with our Paramount+ subscription and watching to see who will be voting to evict Nicole or Taylor in the coming week. Here’s how things are looking so far and where the vote will probably fall on the eviction night, assuming that everyone votes the way it seems they’re leaning.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Is Voting To Evict Taylor?

Even if it’s unjustified and fans hate that it happened , Taylor made some enemies in the Big Brother house from day one. As such, there are just going to be some people who will vote to evict her no matter what. Right now, I’d say Daniel ( whose veto use guaranteed Nicole’s nomination ) is a surefire lock to vote for Taylor’s eviction after their big fight , and Indy just doesn’t like her. I think it’s also possible we’ll see Alyssa Snider and Jasmine Davis vote to evict Taylor as well, but there are some additional details to consider (which we'll get into later) when it comes to those two that could alter their votes.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Is Voting To Evict Nicole?

Despite a bit of worry from Brittany Hoopes in recent days about potential targets next week, it seems The Leftovers are fully on board to vote for Nicole’s eviction. That means Brittany, Michael Bruner, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, and Matt Turner will vote to evict Nicole and save their ally Taylor who volunteered to go up. As for other votes that seem locked in, Terrance Higgins has mentioned several times this week he’s upset at how disappointed Nicole and Daniel seemed about him staying over Ameerah Jones. I’d expect him to vote against Nicole as well and would be shocked if he flipped the other direction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Nicole Is Likely Going Home, But Could There Be A Unanimous Vote?

Nicole currently doesn’t have the votes to stay in Big Brother, and as many in the house slowly realize there’s another major alliance in power, I think the odds of a unanimous vote are higher this week than the last. Jasmine discreetly told Monte she’d vote wherever the majority of the house leaned this week despite her allegiance to Nicole if someone tells her, and now that Kyle seems to be in a full-on showmance with Alyssa, I’d expect him to give her a heads up about the vote as well so she can flip.

Assuming all of that happened, Nicole would only definitively have Indy and Daniel’s vote. At that stage, I’d have to imagine Nicole would throw in the towel and inform her remaining allies to go ahead and vote her out unanimously to protect themselves going forward. I could still see Daniel throwing Nicole a vote anyway out of respect, but Indy has no reason to be that loyal. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if this vote comes out nine to one or even a ten-to-nothing unanimous vote in favor of Nicole’s eviction.