‘It Was A Gory Mess’: Bill Skarsgard Grosses Us Out With Stories About Filming His Final Nosferatu Scenes With Lily-Rose Depp While Covered Head-To-Toe In Latex
Something gets pierced, and I want to throw up.
One of he surprise hits of the holiday season so far has been Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, a retelling of the vampire myth that stars Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skasgard as the titular creature. I say “surprise” hit not because it’d be expected that the movie be bad by any stretch. Quite the contrary. Our Nosferatu review was a positive rave, and Eggers tends to deliver moody, sprawling epics. But a vampire romance thriller released during Christmastime is counterprogramming at its finest, so we’re a little shocked – but still thrilled – to see that audiences are flocking to theaters to see the movie. Because now we are able to talk about it.
Specifically, that gonzo finale.
We are about to get into spoilers for Nosferatu, so only proceed if you have seen the movie.
Robert Eggers’ critically acclaimed movie ends with Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgard) and Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) consummating their condemned attraction, as part of a larger plan Ellen participates in to rid her land of Orlok and his plague. Basically, the vampire finally is able to feast on the woman who summoned him in a dream, years prior. And it’s the most shocking appearance of Skarsgard in the Nosferatu makeup. It really is something to see.
Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe appeared as guests on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast to talk about the making of Nosferatu, and we asked the IT star about the makeup process. Specifically, we asked about the amount of sweat that’s generated by the prosthetics Skarsgard was required to wear to become Orlok. And he told us:
So nasty. Beyond nasty. Once you have seen the sex scene between Ellen and Orlok, you won’t ever forget it. As it turns out, a lot of aspects of Nosferatu ended up being unforgettable. Like working with prosthetics, makeup, and latex. Nic Hoult knows all too well how that process goes, having endured it for years to play Beast in the X-Men films. He remembers the complicated process, and was there for his Nosferatu co-star in his time of need.
As Bill Skarsgard told ReelBlend:
It was all worth it in the end. The Orlok character is truly remarkable, and is one of the reasons why Nosferatu has been so well received. Here’s the full conversation with Bill Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe on ReelBlend:
And make sure to see Nosferatu in theaters. If it plays to your sensibilities, then you can start to plan out future trips to the movies with our list of upcoming horror movies, all arriving in the next few months.
