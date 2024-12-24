‘It Feels Like A Christmas Romp.’ Nicholas Hoult And Seth Meyers Have All The Nosferatu Jokes Until The Actor Admits He Literally Got Chased By Wolves On Set
Nosferatu is not a traditional Christmas Day release.
Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, arriving in theaters tomorrow, is not what one would call a traditional Christmas release. Instead of featuring any holiday cheer or gift-giving, it's more about instilling terror and monstrous murder. This contrast made for easy fodder in a recent Nicholas Hoult interview with talk show host Seth Meyers, who jokingly refers to the film as a "Christmas romp," but the conversation took a hard turn toward the terrifying when the actor discussed an experience of real fear during the making of the new horror movie.
This past week, Nicholas Hoult was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and during a discussion about portraying terror in a performance, the Superman star revealed that one particular scene in the movie didn't really require any "acting." There is a scene in Nosferatu where his character, real estate agent Thomas Hutter, is being chased by wolves set loose by Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok, and there were real animals used on set. Said Hoult,
In the Nosferatu sequence, Thomas Hutter is chased through tight corridors and makes his way through a window, but there was one take where Nicholas Hoult got a bit tripped up. The production had to reset and reshoot because the actor made a silly face in the moment, but in watching playback, Hoult saw himself experiencing true fear because he realized that he didn't know what would have happened if the wolves had actually caught him. He continued,
Nicholas Hoult further admits that he never actually got an answer to that particular, important question. That's a bit freaky to think about – but it also means that he only had that one close call; the wolves never caught up to him.
Audiences everywhere will be able to experience this moment of extreme fear for themselves starting tomorrow, as Nosferatu will be playing in theaters everywhere on December 25. Also starring Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, the film has gotten high marks from critics, and if you're not quite sold on whether or not to see it, give my four-star CinemaBlend review of the dark vampire movie a read and see if it convinces you one way or the other.
