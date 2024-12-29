Even Nosferatu’s Nicholas Hoult Admitted To Being Spooked By Bill Skarsgård’s Vampire Character On Set: ‘Bill’s Very Intimidating’

When it comes to embodying chilling characters in some of the best horror movies, Bill Skarsgård is no stranger to going all-in. From his sinister portrayal of one of the creepiest clowns in film, Pennywise in It Chapters 1 and 2, to his recent transformation into the iconic Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, the actor has a knack for bringing nightmares to life. But it turns out that the Swedish-born star’s on-screen intensity isn’t just for audiences—his co-star, Nicholas Hoult, admitted that he found the Boy Kill’s World vampiric appearance terrifying on set.

Speaking with our sister site Games Radar+ at the UK premiere of Nosferatu, the former X-Men: First Class star shared how Bill Skarsgård’s physicality and commitment to his role created a genuinely intimidating presence on set. Talking with the outlet, he shared:

Bill's very intimidating. He's a physical presence. You know? He's a tall, big guy. Then he had the big costume on top of that, and his hat, and the makeup, and the physicality he brought to the character, but also the intensity. It's a wonderful performance. I'm excited for people to see it.

The entire Nosferatu cast seems to agree with Hoult, as many of them have gone on record sharing how Skarsgård’s character is the scariest thing they've ever seen. And, having seen the movie, I tend to agree. The intensity the actor brings is exactly what fans of him, Eggers, and the horror genre have come to expect.

Eggers is known for his meticulous world-building in films like The Witch and The Lighthouse (available to stream with a Max subscription). His take on the classic 1922 silent film is no different, as it is a haunting reimagining of the original story with enough originality, especially in its final act, to keep new and old audiences on the edge of their seats. With Bill Skarsgård in the role of Count Orlok, the titular vampire pursuing Lily-Rose Depp’s Ellen Hutter, it is genuinely one of the most disturbing cinematic experiences I’ve had with any of the 2024 movie releases.

Skarsgård has more than earned his reputation as a master of monstrous transformations. After haunting our dreams as the shapeshifting Pennywise, he’s now tackled one of horror’s most iconic roles: Count Orlok His take on the character is fresh, unapologetically dark, and uniquely grotesque, setting it apart from past interpretations of the material.

Critics are already heaping praise on Nosferatu, calling it one of the best vampire movies of recent years, and much of that acclaim stems from The Crow actor’s spine-chilling, unrecognizable performance. Frankly, it’s no shock that he managed to intimidate even his co-stars on set—it’s just what the Barbarian alum does best.

You can witness Bill Skarsgård’s nightmare-inducing portrayal of Orlok by heading to your local theater, as Nosferatu is currently playing in theaters. Check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what upcoming horror movies are headed to the big screen in the new year.