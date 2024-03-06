Blumhouse's Imaginary Cast Dishes On What It's Like Filming Alongside A Killer Teddy Bear

Blumhouse knows a thing or two about creepy toys and deadly child-play things. First, they produced one of the best scary doll movies , M3GAN, and then scared up big box office numbers with their long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation. Now, the highly celebrated horror production company has a killer Teddy Bear heading to theaters this weekend with the upcoming horror movie Imaginary. In a recent interview, the movie’s two child leads dish on what it was like filming alongside a killer teddy bear, and shockingly, he was a bit of a “diva.”

In a recent conversation with Bloody Disgusting , Taegen Burns and Pyper Braun, the two child actors in the movie, shared their experiences working with Chauncy, the killer teddy bear. The young actors spoke about their interactions with the bear, describing it as the most demanding cast member on set. Taegen playfully referred to the bear as a diva, a sentiment that Pyper agreed with:

He was a diva on set! He was probably the diva’est of all of us on set. And he actually, his caretaker, Mark, would rush into and be his hair and makeup team.

According to the two young actresses, the animatronic constantly needed a final look before cameras began rolling. With enthusiastic agreement from Pyper, Taegen hilariously added:

Constant last looks.

It appears that in today's world, even animatronic teddy bears are not immune to a touch of vanity.

Imaginary introduces audiences to a new horror movie villain . This Blumhouse production features a talented cast, including DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. The plot unfolds as Jessica and her family return to her childhood home. Here, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, forms a disturbing bond with a teddy bear named Chauncey, discovered in the basement. Initially Alice's games with Chauncey seem innocent but quickly turn malevolent. As Alice's actions grow increasingly alarming, Jessica steps in, only to discover that Chauncey is far from a mere plush toy.

The menacing Chauncey is brought to life through the expertise of Spectral Motion, known for its award-winning work in animatronics and practical effects in such high-profile projects as Stranger Things, Malignant, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and so much more. Pyper Braun not only acts in the film as Alice but also lends her voice to the animatronic, adding depth to the character. The film explores various manifestations of Chauncey, each more terrifying than the last, showcasing the range of this unique scary flick baddy.



With the official trailer for Imaginary , which you can watch below, Blumhouse seems to continue producing PG-13 movies that are legitimately scary . This gives parents who are fans of horror movies , like yours truly, a chance to watch scary movies with their kids . At the same time, Blumhouse and company continue to push the boundaries of horror, proving that fear can indeed come in the fluffiest, most unexpected forms.