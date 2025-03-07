Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Talks The Importance Of South Asian Representation In Rom-Coms Like Her New Movie Picture This: ‘I Want Everyone To Feel Like They Belong’
We need more movies like these!
When it comes to actresses who have broken into mainstream success over the last few years, there's no better name I can think of than Simone Ashley. While she's been in the industry for a bit, the actress blew up from her role on Bridgerton. Now, with the release of Picture This, the actress talks about how important it is for South Asian representation in media.
Picture This, a new film from Amazon Prime that was released on the 2025 movie schedule, stars Ashley, and it's her first significant film role. I asked her what it feels like to star as an Indian-British woman in a rom-com, as she has said she wanted to see women like her on the big screen. She gushed about the script and how she feels everyone should belong in this rom-com world, which is what led her to take on the role:
The film follows a young woman named Pia (Simone Ashley) who is set up on five blind dates when a spiritual guru predicts that she will meet "the love of her life" over the next five people she goes out with. From there, hilarities ensue.
Ashley's lead role is a big moment for South Asian representation in the rom-com world in Western media, which doesn't happen all that often. We've had some success, like Mindy Kaling creating Never Have I Ever (a great teen romance show) or the latest comedy to come to Hulu, Deli Boys. But now to have it spread to the rom-com space is simply amazing.
Simone Ashley's influence has only grown over the past several years. While she was part of the Sex Education cast, her fame increased after Season 2 of Bridgerton, where she took on the role of Kate Sharm. Now, fans are still swooning over her and Anthony.
While filming for Bridgerton has its ups and downs—like the horrors of wearing a corset—there's no denying that it has only made Ashley's reach bigger. Now, with the release of Picture This, she promotes South Asian representation. And who knows? This new little rom-com feature might end up becoming one of the best movies on the platform this year.
Now, we can add even more great South Asian characters to our list of awesome ones in movies because Pia is undoubtedly on that list. And as I wait for the next season of Bridgerton and more Kate, I'm going to rewatch Picture This over and over – and maybe find my love guru while we're at it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
What Persuaded John Lithgow To Join Horror Film The Rule Of Jenny Pen? He Told Me About The One Thing That's 'Not Ordinarily How You Hear Horror Directors Talk'
The Greatest Thing About Working On SpongeBob SquarePants, According To The Cast Who Have Done It For 25 Years