Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Talks The Importance Of South Asian Representation In Rom-Coms Like Her New Movie Picture This: ‘I Want Everyone To Feel Like They Belong’

Voices
By
published

We need more movies like these!

Simone Ashley holding a camera in the trailer for Picture This.
(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

When it comes to actresses who have broken into mainstream success over the last few years, there's no better name I can think of than Simone Ashley. While she's been in the industry for a bit, the actress blew up from her role on Bridgerton. Now, with the release of Picture This, the actress talks about how important it is for South Asian representation in media.

Picture This, a new film from Amazon Prime that was released on the 2025 movie schedule, stars Ashley, and it's her first significant film role. I asked her what it feels like to star as an Indian-British woman in a rom-com, as she has said she wanted to see women like her on the big screen. She gushed about the script and how she feels everyone should belong in this rom-com world, which is what led her to take on the role:

I fell in love with the script. I loved it in its simplicity and how it was just a story about how love is possible and self-discovery. And I was really drawn to Pia's character. I love how ambitious and chaotic and fiery and passionate she is. I love rom-coms. I grew up watching them, and I always wanted to be part of that world, and to see someone that looks like me lead a movie like this – I think it's really important 'cause I want everyone to feel like they belong in this space.

The film follows a young woman named Pia (Simone Ashley) who is set up on five blind dates when a spiritual guru predicts that she will meet "the love of her life" over the next five people she goes out with. From there, hilarities ensue.

Ashley's lead role is a big moment for South Asian representation in the rom-com world in Western media, which doesn't happen all that often. We've had some success, like Mindy Kaling creating Never Have I Ever (a great teen romance show) or the latest comedy to come to Hulu, Deli Boys. But now to have it spread to the rom-com space is simply amazing.

Simone Ashley's influence has only grown over the past several years. While she was part of the Sex Education cast, her fame increased after Season 2 of Bridgerton, where she took on the role of Kate Sharm. Now, fans are still swooning over her and Anthony.

While filming for Bridgerton has its ups and downs—like the horrors of wearing a corset—there's no denying that it has only made Ashley's reach bigger. Now, with the release of Picture This, she promotes South Asian representation. And who knows? This new little rom-com feature might end up becoming one of the best movies on the platform this year.

Now, we can add even more great South Asian characters to our list of awesome ones in movies because Pia is undoubtedly on that list. And as I wait for the next season of Bridgerton and more Kate, I'm going to rewatch Picture This over and over – and maybe find my love guru while we're at it.

TOPICS
Alexandra Ramos
Alexandra Ramos
Content Producer

A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
John Lithgow taunting Geoffrey Rush in the trailer for The Rule of Jenny Pen

What Persuaded John Lithgow To Join Horror Film The Rule Of Jenny Pen? He Told Me About The One Thing That's 'Not Ordinarily How You Hear Horror Directors Talk'
Plankton wearing Mr. Krabs clothes on SpongeBob Squarepants

The Greatest Thing About Working On SpongeBob SquarePants, According To The Cast Who Have Done It For 25 Years
Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton for Outlander Season 7A

Outlander Season 8 Is A Ways Off, But The Showrunner's 'Traditional Feels' Comment About The Final Episodes Is Already Making Me Nervous
See more latest
Most Popular
Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 4, season 3
‘Let’s F-ing Tell It’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Talk Van And Tai’s Queer Romance Getting A Bigger Spotlight This Season
Toni Collette in Hereditary.
After Experiencing A Very Personal Loss, I Want To Talk About Toni Collette's Performance In Hereditary
Morgan Freeman speaks on Number One on the Call Sheet
'We Put A--es In Seats.' Hollywood's Leading Black Actors Open Up About Being No. 1 On The Call Sheet, And Morgan Freeman's Take Is A+
dana sue, ronnie and others at christmas on sweet magnolias season 4
I Really Enjoy Sweet Magnolias, But It's Time For Me To Talk About An Aspect Of The Drama That's Been Bugging Me Since Season 1
Mia Wasikowska looks worried as she walks by candlelight in Crimson Peak.
Guillermo Del Toro's Crimson Peak Really Opened My Eyes To Brooding Gothic Romances, And I Need To Talk About It
Sonequa Martin-Green in My Dead Friend Zoe.
‘You Don’t Have To Be A Veteran To Tell A Veteran’s Story;’ My Dead Friend Zoe’s Director Talks About The Importance Of Proper PTSD Representation, And How They Brought His Story To Life
Jamie Foxx in Any Given Sunday
Jamie Foxx Celebrated Michael Vick And Threw It Back To Any Given Sunday To Honor Black History Month
Keke Palmer in Akeelah and the Bee
I Love Akeelah And The Bee, And There's One Important Message I Need To Talk About
helen in sweet magnolias season 4
As A Black Woman Who Already Loves Sweet Magnolias, Here's Why Season 4 Really Hits On A Different Level
Richard Roundtree and June Squibb walking away from fire in Thelma
5 Movies That Portray Elderly Characters In A Thoughtful And Original Way