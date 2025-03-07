Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Talks The Importance Of South Asian Representation In Rom-Coms Like Her New Movie Picture This: ‘I Want Everyone To Feel Like They Belong’

When it comes to actresses who have broken into mainstream success over the last few years, there's no better name I can think of than Simone Ashley. While she's been in the industry for a bit, the actress blew up from her role on Bridgerton. Now, with the release of Picture This, the actress talks about how important it is for South Asian representation in media.

Picture This, a new film from Amazon Prime that was released on the 2025 movie schedule , stars Ashley, and it's her first significant film role. I asked her what it feels like to star as an Indian-British woman in a rom-com, as she has said she wanted to see women like her on the big screen. She gushed about the script and how she feels everyone should belong in this rom-com world, which is what led her to take on the role:

I fell in love with the script. I loved it in its simplicity and how it was just a story about how love is possible and self-discovery. And I was really drawn to Pia's character. I love how ambitious and chaotic and fiery and passionate she is. I love rom-coms. I grew up watching them, and I always wanted to be part of that world, and to see someone that looks like me lead a movie like this – I think it's really important 'cause I want everyone to feel like they belong in this space.

The film follows a young woman named Pia (Simone Ashley) who is set up on five blind dates when a spiritual guru predicts that she will meet "the love of her life" over the next five people she goes out with. From there, hilarities ensue.

Ashley's lead role is a big moment for South Asian representation in the rom-com world in Western media, which doesn't happen all that often. We've had some success, like Mindy Kaling creating Never Have I Ever (a great teen romance show ) or the latest comedy to come to Hulu, Deli Boys. But now to have it spread to the rom-com space is simply amazing.

Simone Ashley's influence has only grown over the past several years. While she was part of the Sex Education cast, her fame increased after Season 2 of Bridgerton, where she took on the role of Kate Sharm. Now, fans are still swooning over her and Anthony .

While filming for Bridgerton has its ups and downs—like the horrors of wearing a corset —there's no denying that it has only made Ashley's reach bigger. Now, with the release of Picture This, she promotes South Asian representation. And who knows? This new little rom-com feature might end up becoming one of the best movies on the platform this year.