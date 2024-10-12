As Fans Continue To Swoon Over Bridgerton's Kate And Anthony, Simone Ashley Shared Her Thoughts On If The Couple Should Get A Spinoff

After the third season of Bridgerton was a major highlight on the 2024 TV schedule for romance fans, audiences can look forward to another member of the high society family falling in love in Bridgerton Season 4 . However, for tons of fans of the series, we’re still not over Kate and Anthony’s relationship following their thrilling enemies-to-lovers origin story. As I’ve said before, the Season 2 couple absolutely needs a spinoff , but what does Simone Ashley think?

The actress behind Kate Bridgerton recently spoke to the French magazine Premiere (translated from French to English) about her future with the Netflix franchise after she and Jonathan Bailey returned last season as supporting characters in Penelope and Colin’s romance. When asked if there’s more to come for the couple, she said this:

Yes! Absolutely! Lots more. I even think Kate and Anthony deserve their own spin-off, a spin-off of Bridgerton. I don’t know if it would work, but I would love it. This world is so vast and these characters are so deep that there is a lot to explore about them. I don’t want to give too much away, but I think there could be multiple seasons of Kate and Anthony to come!

That’s right, Simone Ashley needs to manifest this! The Bridgerton actress also said that she’s been in conversation lately with the streaming series’ showrunner Jess Brownwell about the future of her character. Ashley shared she’s been suggesting ideas about what’s next for Kate, and her boss has been listening to said ideas, which we love to hear.

When Bridgerton began, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor were the first couple to fall in love, but as the seasons have progressed they’ve been phased out of the series. Dynevor returned for multiple episodes in Season 2, but Page decided to completely leave after Season 1 .

(Image credit: Netflix/Liam Daniel)

When it comes to Kate and Anthony, the couple had a major development in Season 3 when they decided to start a family. At the end of the season, the viscount suggested that they venture to his wife’s homeland of India to have their baby. I could either see this as a way for the writers to conveniently write them out of the show or to provide them with more plotlines moving forward. I’ve previously suggested that there be a Bridgerton spinoff about Kate and Anthony’s trip to India, but I do wonder what Simone Ashley has in mind.

The actress’ comments are a good sign for the future of my favorite Bridgerton couple. We do know that Jonathan Bailey will be back in Season 4 as the actor said he has a “couple of weeks etched out” to return to the role of Anthony. But as Bailey particularly takes on more big roles in films like the new Wicked movie and Jurassic World film, I do wonder if he’ll start to phase out of the series going forward.

However, only time will tell, and Simone Ashley's comments suggest that Kate and Anthony aren't going anywhere. So, with that said, it’s time to get excited about a new Bridgerton love story as Yerin Ha takes center stage as Benedict’s love interest in the upcoming Netflix season.