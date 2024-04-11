Brittany Snow Shares Thoughts On Depicting Eating Disorders In Parachute While Protecting Those Who Can Relate: ‘Every Shot That Was Taken Into Consideration’
From our interview with the actor-turned-director.
Although nearly 10 percent of Americans are reportedly dealing with an eating disorder, it’s arguably not a topic that's regularly discussed publicly, especially in the picture-perfect world of Hollywood. However, Brittany Snow aimed to depict the experience thoughtfully in her new movie, Parachute, and it proved to be a “challenge” she was up to. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Snow shared how she carefully portrayed the sensitive topic while aiming not to “trigger” those who can relate to the illness.
Brittany Snow is widely known for movies like the Pitch Perfect series, John Tucker Must Die or X. Aside from her vast work, she's also been open about having dealt with an eating disorder when she was younger (along with also battling anxiety, depression and self harm). With that, she eventually checked herself into a treatment facility at the age of 19. Her experiences are what inspired her to write and direct Parachute, which sees Yellowjackets’ Courtney Eaton play Riley, a teen girl adjusting to life after checking out of a rehab facility for an eating disorder. During our interview, Snow laid out just how she approached the topic while also honoring those who have struggled with eating disorders themselves. In her words:
At first glance, this entry on the 2024 movie schedule, which is now playing in theaters and coming to VOD this Friday, April 12, may cause those who have dealt with eating disorders themselves to step back out of fear of seeing the topic be glamorized. However, that’s most definitely not the way Brittany Snow approached her work. It’s already being praised as an honest film that examines the topic authentically whilst also serving as an endearing coming-of-age movie. It's not hard to understand why it's been lauded for such, especially considering the director's thoughtful approach. She continued:
Brittany Snow debuted the movie at SXSW in March, and she won the film festival’s Thunderbird Rising Special Award. Additionally, Courtney Eaton earned the Special Jury Award for Performance. It goes without saying that this is a topic that's close to Snow's heart, and it's admirable that she took her time when choosing how to portray it on screen. She further explained another important element, which was informed by her experiences with other movies that explore this subject:
Elsewhere in the exclusive interview, Brittany Snow spoke about how she picked Anna Kendrick’s brain on directing for her debut after they were part of the Pitch Perfect cast. She also spoke about the sweet reason why Dave Bautista played a small role in the movie. Snow and co. should be incredibly proud of the work they put in to ensure this subject was handled delicately and, now, I'm very eager to see what kind of stories she tells on film next.
Those who are interested can check out the National Alliance for Eating Disorders’ website for more information about the organization, which Brittany Snow worked closely with for Parachute.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes