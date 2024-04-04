Brittany Snow Talks Picking Anna Kendrick’s Brain As Both Pitch Perfect Actors Go Into Directing
From our interview with Brittany Snow.
Brittany Snow’s latest movie has her behind the camera for the first time for Parachute. The romantic drama about a young woman navigating her life after leaving rehab treatment for her eating disorder debuted at the SXSW Film Festival last month to numerous accolades. Ahead of Parachute’s theatrical release this weekend, CinemaBlend spoke to Snow about her turn to directing and how one of her Pitch Perfect co-stars was involved.
Snow isn’t the first of her Pitch Perfect cast to make the move to directing in recent years. Her co-star Elizabeth Banks actually helmed her first feature film by taking up 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 before going on to direct action movies like Charlie’s Angels and Cocaine Bear. Additionally, Anna Kendrick showed her first movie as a director, Woman of the Hour, at the Toronto International Film Festival last year (a premiere she had to miss due to the strikes) ahead of its release later this spring. When I asked Brittany Snow if she’s spoken to either of them about taking on the new title, she said this:
Aww, how sweet is it that the Barden Bellas are staying connected?! Pitch Perfect shook the world over a decade ago when the first movie hit theaters in 2012 and became one of the highest-grossing music comedies of all time. Kendrick and Snow would go on to make two more sequels together as Beca and Chloe, concluding the film series back in 2017.
As the Pitch Perfect movies remain some of the best Brittany Snow movies to watch, perhaps a new chapter of her career has just begun with Parachute. The earnest film, which she also wrote and produced, earned Snow the Thunderbird Rising Special Award at SXSW when it premiered at the fest. Parachute stars Yellowjackets’ Courtney Eaton as Riley, who forms a powerful, but complex relationship with Thomas Mann’s Ethan after leaving rehab for her eating disorder and body image struggles. When I asked the new director about the challenges involved in telling the story, she said this:
Along with Eaton and Mann fronting the cast, Parachute also stars the likes of Gina Rodriguez, Dave Bautista, Joel McHale and Kid Cudi. Oh, and there’s one more Pitch Perfect connection to note. Look out for Chrissie Fit, who played Flo in the two Pitch Perfect sequels. We love to see how Brittany Snow enlisted the help and support of the Barden Bellas for her buzzy directorial debut. Parachute hits theaters on April 5 and VOD on April 12.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
