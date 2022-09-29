Bros’ Jim Rash Reveals What It Was Like Filming Debra Messing’s Wild Cameo

Mild spoilers for Bros.

Over the past few years, there’s been a ton of discussion about the importance of representation in the media. Hollywood does seem to be making positive change in this regard, and there have been a number of mainstream projects released this year telling queer stories. Next up is Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy Bros, which has been getting a ton of love from critics . And actor Jim Rash recently revealed what it was like filming Debra Messing’s wild cameo in the movie.

Prior to its road to theaters, Bros made headlines for a starring cast entirely made up of LGTBQ actors . But there’s also a few cameos from famous allies like Kristin Chenoweth and Will & Grace icon Debra Messing. As you can see in the video above, I had the chance to speak with the rom-com’s cast ahead of its release. I spoke to Jim Rash about Messing’s role, where he said:

That was shot the same place we shot, so I did watch from the monitors, and they were just take after take of just perfect.

The one and only Debra Messing pops up about midway through the runtime of Bros, in a delightful manner. She plays herself, who is approached by Billy Eichner’s Bobby and his team (including Jim Rash’s Robert) about their queer history museum. But since he’s having relationship issues with Aaron (played by Hallmark favorite Luke Macfarlane ), he soon ends up dumping all of his personal problems on the Emmy winning actress. And unsurprisingly, hilarity ensues. It’s a scene that feels like a classic and cringe-worthy, just like countless other Judd Apatow comedies of the past.

Later in our same conversation, Jim Rash further spoke about Debra Messing’s role in Bros, which will surely delight the generations of Will & Grace fans out there (myself included– see my review here). Messing pokes fun at herself and her legacy in the process, which Rash assumed was fun for the 54 year-old icon. As he explained,

I imagine that was gloriously fun for her. I don’t know her well enough to answer, other than the fact that she was hilarious. And the idea of taking what I’m sure is her experience sometimes to be some kind of a godmother or a therapist.

Debra Messing’s name was attached to Bros early on, but it was unclear what role she’d be playing. But she actually plays a fictional version of herself, to bonkers results. The scene perfectly fits with the overall themes of the romantic comedy, and Billy Eichner’s screenplay which lovingly pokes fun at the LGBTQ+ community. And it’s just one of the countless laugh out moments from the new R-rated comedy.