Bros Reviews Are In, See Why Critics Are Loving Billy Eichner’s LGBTQ+ Romantic Comedy
The critics are raving.
Anticipation has been high for Billy Eichner’s upcoming LGBTQ+ rom-com Bros, and that excitement has only grown since the movie received stellar reactions following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Eichner wrote the script with director Nicholas Stoller and stars opposite Hallmark movie favorite Luke Macfarlane in the comedy that is making history with a main cast of openly LGBTQ+ actors. The reviews are in, so let’s see what the critics have to say about the rom-com ahead of its September 30 theatrical release.
Along with the two leads, Bros features tons of queer talent, including the likes of Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Guillermo Díaz, Dot-Marie Jones and Ts Madison, so it sounds like there’s plenty of reason to be excited. The story is centered around Bobby Lieber (Billy Eichner), an unlucky in love podcaster who becomes involved with Aaron Shepard (Luke Macfarlane). So what time of rom-com calamity will ensue? Let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Bros. Our own Corey Chichizola rates the film 4 stars out of 5, saying the cast and the screenplay combine for an utterly hilarious and heartfelt experience. He says:
Carla Renata of The Curvy Critic calls the movie outrageous and insightful, with a script that will penetrate the most cynical of hearts while making audiences laugh out loud. From the review:
While that review pointed to Bros’ humor, Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair praises Billy Eichner for finding a balance between the brand he’s known for and some truly sincere moments. More from the review:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire grades the movie a B, calling Bros a gay homage to the classic rom-com. The review notes that one thing the movie gets it right is that it doesn’t try too hard to pander to gay audiences; it just sees and hears them. The critic says:
Dan Bayer of Next Best Picture rates it an 8 out of 10, saying that Billy Eichner and Nichols Stoller do a great job of showing how straight and gay relationships are different, and yet it still fits the classic romantic comedy mold. He calls this movie the “standard bearer for a new generation of films that will not have this film’s burden of representation.” More from the review:
It sounds like critics are excited about Bros, and it’s impossible to ignore how big of a deal this movie is in terms of representation. If this is one you need to check out on the big screen, you’ll be able to do so starting on Friday, September 30. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other movies are coming to theaters soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
