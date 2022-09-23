Bros Star Luke Macfarlane Explains Why He Thinks Hallmark Fans Will Enjoy His New Queer Rom-Com
Hallmark movie favorite Luke Macfarlane stars in Bros opposite Billy Eichner.
There’s nothing like a good romantic comedy, with the popular genre making certain projects become forever interwoven with pop culture as a whole. This grand tradition continues with Nicholas Stoller’s new release Bros, which stars Billy Eichner (who also wrote the movie) and Luke Macfarlane. And Macfarlane recently explained to CinemaBlend why he thinks his Hallmark fans will enjoy the new queer rom-com.
Luke Macfarlane is a bonafide movie star in Bros, but many of his fans know him from starring in myriad Hallmark movies. As you can see in the above video, I had the privilege of speaking with Macfarlane and Eichner ahead of the movie’s release, where I asked about what he’s hoping his many Hallmark fans will get from seeing the acclaimed R-rated comedy. He cued me into his thought process, saying:
Points were made. Hallmark’s Christmas movies are unapologetically romantic in nature, and without the need to be self-deprecating or cynical. And it’s for this reason that countless fans tune in to watch these movies all year, every year. And Luke Macfarlane thinks that appetite for joy and romance is going to be delivered during Bros’ 115-minute runtime.
Obviously Bros is bringing something unique to the table, as it’s breaking ground as an LGTBQ+ romantic-comedy getting a full theatrical release. What’s more, the main cast is entirely made up of queer actors, with a few notable cameos by allies like Debra Messing and Kristin Chenoweth. Later our conversation Luke Macfarlane further explained why he thinks Hallmark movie fans will respond to his movie with Billy Eichner, saying:
One again, Luke Macfarlane hits the nail on the head. Part of what makes moviegoing so fun is being transported into a new world. And for some straight audiences, Bros offers an insider’s look at what contemporary queer dating looks like. That includes the universal truths that goes into finding a partner, and the more specific issues that face LGBTQ+ folks.
Luckily for rom-com fans (and really, who isn’t?), the wait for Bros is nearly over, with Paul Rudd recently helping to promote the movie. And while it’s original and groundbreaking, the movie also contains popular tropes of the genre and a great love story. Not to mention the constant stream of laugh out loud jokes.
Bros will arrive in theaters exclusively on September 30th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
