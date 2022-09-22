Billy Eichner Wrote Some Wild Sex Scenes For Bros, But Didn’t Think About Having To Sit Through Them With His Family Later
Billy Eichner's R-rated Rom-Com Bros features some wild and hilarious sex scenes.
Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, one that moviegoers often watch and re-watch time and time again. The latest addition hitting theaters shortly is none other than Nicholas Stoller’s Bros, which makes history with its all-queer cast and two male protgaonists. Comedy icon Billy Eichner stars as Bobby, and also wrote the screenplay. And while Eichner wrote some wild sex scenes for Bros, he didn’t think about having to sit through them with his family later.
Billy Eichner wears a ton of hats for Bros, as the movie’s star, screenwriter, and executive producer. As such, his vision for the raunchy R-rated comedy was very much at the center of its story. As were the sex scenes that he wrote, which he actually had to perform as the movie’s lead. Eichner explained this while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling the titular host:
He’s got a point. Judd Apatow, who produced Bros, is known for having wild and thoroughly hilarious sex scenes in his movies. While Billy Eichner mentioned Trainwreck and Bridesmaids, there’s more examples in classics like The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and Saving Sarah Marshall. And so Billy Eichner wanted to continue this tradition with his new queer rom-com.
Billy Eichner’s comments make a great deal of sense, and tease just how raucous the events of Bros will be when it arrives in theaters. The movie’s R-Rating and the comedian’s signature sense of humor (which was on display as he and Paul Rudd brought back Billy On The Street) make way for countless laughs, although starring as Bobby did put him into some of the more intimate scenes. Later in that same interview, Eichner explained that dichotomy, saying:
While Billy Eichner’s various contributions to Bros is definitely something to be proud of, that doesn't mean that it’s not uncomfortable to watch himself in the movie’s various bonkers sex scenes. That feeling was seemingly multiplied when his loved ones were there. And the funny part is that he had no one to blame but himself, as a producer and writer of the project.
The early reception for Bros has been super positive, after the movie had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the time of writing this story, it’s currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. We’ll just have to see how audiences react to the upcoming rom-com, and what the experience is like in theaters. After all, raunchy comedies are always better when in a room full of laughing moviegoers.
Luckily the wait of Bros is nearly over, as it’ll arrive in theaters on September 30th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.