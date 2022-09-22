Billy Eichner Wrote Some Wild Sex Scenes For Bros, But Didn’t Think About Having To Sit Through Them With His Family Later

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, one that moviegoers often watch and re-watch time and time again. The latest addition hitting theaters shortly is none other than Nicholas Stoller’s Bros, which makes history with its all-queer cast and two male protgaonists. Comedy icon Billy Eichner stars as Bobby, and also wrote the screenplay. And while Eichner wrote some wild sex scenes for Bros, he didn’t think about having to sit through them with his family later.

Billy Eichner wears a ton of hats for Bros, as the movie’s star, screenwriter, and executive producer. As such, his vision for the raunchy R-rated comedy was very much at the center of its story. As were the sex scenes that he wrote, which he actually had to perform as the movie’s lead. Eichner explained this while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers , telling the titular host:

I wrote it with Nick [Stoller], and I just kept thinking ‘Yeah, we’re two guys, but Judd Apatow movies have a history of hilarious sex scenes and physical comedy.’ Trainwreck, when Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm are together at the beginning of Bridesmaids. And I thought ‘Why can’t we do that too, just because we’re two guys?’ We’re just doing it for laughs, to be funny. But you never think when writing ‘Oh I’m going to have to do that.’ You just think what’s the funniest thing that could happen to these characters?

He’s got a point. Judd Apatow, who produced Bros, is known for having wild and thoroughly hilarious sex scenes in his movies. While Billy Eichner mentioned Trainwreck and Bridesmaids, there’s more examples in classics like The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and Saving Sarah Marshall. And so Billy Eichner wanted to continue this tradition with his new queer rom-com .

Billy Eichner’s comments make a great deal of sense, and tease just how raucous the events of Bros will be when it arrives in theaters. The movie’s R-Rating and the comedian’s signature sense of humor (which was on display as he and Paul Rudd brought back Billy On The Street ) make way for countless laughs, although starring as Bobby did put him into some of the more intimate scenes. Later in that same interview, Eichner explained that dichotomy, saying:

And now I go and I sit and I watch it on a movie screen with other people. Last night we had a premiere in New York, my half brother had to sit through that.

While Billy Eichner’s various contributions to Bros is definitely something to be proud of, that doesn't mean that it’s not uncomfortable to watch himself in the movie’s various bonkers sex scenes. That feeling was seemingly multiplied when his loved ones were there. And the funny part is that he had no one to blame but himself, as a producer and writer of the project.

The early reception for Bros has been super positive , after the movie had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival . At the time of writing this story, it’s currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes . We’ll just have to see how audiences react to the upcoming rom-com, and what the experience is like in theaters. After all, raunchy comedies are always better when in a room full of laughing moviegoers.