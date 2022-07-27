Bruce Campbell Talks 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' & 'Spider-Man' At Comic-Con

Watch our exclusive interview with Bruce Campbell from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Pizza Poppa actor Bruce Campbell talks with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell about “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the original “Spider-Man” trilogy, his odd relationship with frequent collaborator Sam Raimi, and much, much more in an exclusive interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 Intro 
  • 00:18 The Origins of Pizza Poppa 
  • 01:18 Pizza Poppa’s future in the MCU 
  • 01:55 Bruce Campbell on working with his friend Sam Raimi 
  • 04:15 Bruce Campbell on “tormenting” the heroes in his films 
  • 05:15 Bruce Campbell on his importance in the original “Spider-Man” trilogy 
  • 06:30 ‘Bubba Ho-Tep’ 20 years later 
  • 07:30 Bruce Campbell on returning to San Diego Comic-Con 
  • 08:25 Bruce Campbell on Pizza Poppa cosplay
