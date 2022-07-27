Bruce Campbell Talks 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' & 'Spider-Man' At Comic-Con
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
Watch our exclusive interview with Bruce Campbell from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Pizza Poppa actor Bruce Campbell talks with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell about “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the original “Spider-Man” trilogy, his odd relationship with frequent collaborator Sam Raimi, and much, much more in an exclusive interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 Intro
- 00:18 The Origins of Pizza Poppa
- 01:18 Pizza Poppa’s future in the MCU
- 01:55 Bruce Campbell on working with his friend Sam Raimi
- 04:15 Bruce Campbell on “tormenting” the heroes in his films
- 05:15 Bruce Campbell on his importance in the original “Spider-Man” trilogy
- 06:30 ‘Bubba Ho-Tep’ 20 years later
- 07:30 Bruce Campbell on returning to San Diego Comic-Con
- 08:25 Bruce Campbell on Pizza Poppa cosplay
