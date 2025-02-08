I Caved And Read The Attack On Titan Manga Before The Finale, But The English Dub Actors Just Revealed Something Crazy To Me About Spoilers That Blew My Mind
How the heck did they do this?
Spoilers for Attack on Titan are down below – beware if you're not caught up on the dark anime!
When the finale of Attack on Titan was released in 2023, I knew that trying to avoid spoilers for the months we had to wait was going to be near impossible for me. As someone who's chronically online, the idea of sidestepping them on social media felt improbable, so I caved and read the ending through the manga. However, the English voice actors told me something they did regarding spoilers, and honestly, I can't believe they were able to do this.
In honor of the compilation film Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, releasing for a limited time in American theaters from February 10th to the 13th, I had the chance to speak to Bryce Papenbrook and Trina Nishimura, the English dub actors behind Eren and Mikasa. I knew I had to ask if the two knew the story going into the show, and Papenbrook revealed that both he and Trina made a pact not to be spoiled – for the entire story:
The idea of somehow not reading Attack on Titan when you are literally working on the show sounds like my actual nightmare. Still, Papenbrook said that it was something he and Trina really wanted to experience first-hand. The voice actor even said that he had the chance to meet the creator of the manga – Hajime Isayama – and told him that he didn't know what would happen next. The creator's response was everything:
Trina Nishimura (Mikasa, who is one of the most badass non-Titan user characters) also stuck to their "no-spoiling" rule and also said that a big reason aside from their pact is that their English director, Mike McFarland, said, "go on the journey" with the character rather than finding out ahead of time:
Ten years... my God! Attack on Titan is a great series and honestly one of the best anime to start out on, but somehow avoiding spoilers for that long astounds me, especially regarding the voice actors. I mean, avoiding that bittersweet ending? Eren's death? I can't even fathom it.
It's not even that they were voicing the characters for that long—between 2013 and 2017, there was a four-year break in the anime, so they had to try to avoid spoilers during that time, too. I'm literally having a panic attack thinking about it.
Some people out there are just getting into and finishing Attack on Titan for the first time and experiencing the fantastic world the series has to offer. But at the very least, Papenbrook and Nishimura know the ending like the rest of us, so we can all take a collective sigh of relief.
The two did get to reprise the roles for the new post-credit scene in Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, so be sure to check it out in theaters for its limited release – and then relive the pain of the anime all over again with AOT's heartbreaking deaths. Let's keep the pain train going for all of us and avoid giving spoilers to those who haven't seen the show!
