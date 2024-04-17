'Somebody Has To Come Back': FBI Stars Address Scola And Nina's Tough Undercover Decisions As Parents, So How About Another Crossover?
John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten opened up.
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 9 of FBI Season 6, called "Best Laid Plans."
FBI continued the Scola/Nina storyline in "Best Laid Plans" to follow up John Boyd's appearance on FBI: Most Wanted last week in the 2024 TV schedule. On the heels of FBI's three-season renewal, new Most Wanted series regular Shantel VanSanten crossed over to her former show for a high-stakes case that had bullets flying before the episode even hit the halfway point. Nina and Scola went undercover together as a married couple and had to make some tough decisions as parents. The stars spoke with CinemaBlend about what went down, and I'm already ready for another crossover.
The case of the week pulled Nina in when an inside man on a diamond heist happened to be one of her informants, but Scola and Co. couldn't just let him go due to his involvement in the robbery that killed a retired agent. After the two were bumping heads over on Most Wanted, they had another personal conflict in "Best Laid Plans" when they had to make travel plans to a wedding in Napa, but Scola wanted to travel separately so that there was no risk of both of them dying and leaving baby Dougie parentless.
When I spoke with John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten, they revealed that a lot of thought went into their characters' dynamic and different points of view in "Best Laid Plans." Boyd shared:
While Scola had a breakthrough about staying in a dangerous job despite the pressures of parenthood last season, it's hard to fault him for worrying a little extra in this episode. Not only was a former FBI agent murdered, but Scola, Tiff, Maggie, and OA were pinned down under machine gun fire in the streets of New York early in the episode. He had multiple near-death experiences in just that one scene alone, so it was only natural that he had mortality on the mind. Still, Nina definitely had a point that they couldn't avoid all risk all the time. Boyd continued:
Luckily, both agents survived unscathed, and Scola had enough of a breakthrough to agree with Nina that they could take the same flight to the wedding. They can set all the rules they wanted; they just can't control everything, and that has to be okay. On the whole, while this was a rough episode for the characters, the actors clearly enjoyed the experience. Shantel VanSanten shared her own perspective, saying:
Thanks to the delays from the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, the better part of a year passed between John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten's work together in FBI's Season 5 finale and their on-screen reunion this April, so this was the first time that fans got a good look at their dynamic as parents. According to the Most Wanted actress, they were able to hear from some real-life agents about situations like Scola and Nina's. VanSanten continued:
All in all, it's not every week that any of the three FBI series dig into the personal lives of characters, let alone in two episodes across two of the shows over two weeks. Scola and Nina coming to an agreement about risk by the end of the hour really just makes me want to see more crossovers with Boyd and VanSanten joining forces on screen.
That doesn't seem particularly likely with the sixth season of FBI and fifth season of Most Wanted nearing their ends, but both shows are guaranteed to return in the 2024-2025 TV schedule, so perhaps in the fall! For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m., and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three shows streaming via Paramount+ subscription.
