FBI: International Is Losing Luke Kleintank After Three Seasons, And One Detail Makes Me Nervous About Forrester's Fate

FBI: International has had a lot of cast turnover for a show only a few seasons in, and now another star is bowing out of the newest FBI spinoff. Leading man Luke Kleintank will leave International before the end of the 2024 TV schedule, which also happens to be the season that said goodbye to Heida Reed. While I'm already hoping for a happy ending for Scott Forrester, one detail about Kleintank's departure makes me nervous.

Luke Kleintank's departure was first reported by Deadline and marks the first known change for FBI: International following its renewal for Season 4. The outlet also reports that the actor's final episode as Forrester will air on May 7, and that is an interesting fact in light of CBS' spring finale schedule.

The Season 3 finale of FBI: International is scheduled to air on May 21, between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted as usual. Assuming that there are no breaks between new episodes next month, that means Forrester's exit will happen when there are still two full episodes left before summer hiatus. It also means just two episodes are left before Forrester is gone, and the show hasn't set up a reason for him to leave.

So can I be blamed for being a bit worried about him? I'm not saying that International is going to take a page out of Most Wanted's book and kill off the leading man to accommodate his exit like Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, but there's also no guarantee of a happy ending for Forrester when it seems that his exit could be abrupt and early ahead of the season finale.

Personally, I'd love if his exit comes because Forrester decides to retire from the constant danger of the Fly Team rather than anything darker, and it would be lovely if Kellett had a part to play in it, whether or not Heida Reed reprised her role. Forrester and Kellett have history, after all, and they parted on bittersweet terms in the Season 3 premiere cast change. Forrester deserves a happy ending... and for my nerves about his fate to be completely unwarranted!

Based on his statement to Deadline, Kleintank isn't leaving International due to any bad blood, as he said:

After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.

It's easy to understand why Luke Kleintank's commitment to his family prompted him to make this "difficult decision," as FBI: International films in Hungary and involves plenty of travel for the cast. The actor appeared less frequently in Season 2 after the birth of his son, which itself was after his real-life wife appeared on International. He only had good things to say about his coworkers on the show as well as fans, expressing his gratitude.

For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for the last remaining episodes with Luke Kleintank as a series regular playing Scott Forrester. You can also revisit earlier episodes of FBI: International streaming with a Paramount+ subscription and/or a Peacock Premium subscription.