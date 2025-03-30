CBS Finally Renewed Watson After Strong Premiere Ratings, And Now I See Why Morris Chestnut Is Grateful To Taylor Swift For ‘Showing Up’

News
By published

Finally, Morris Chesnut is guaranteed a second season.

Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show and Morris Chesnuut on Watson
(Image credit: NBC - Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Watson premiered on CBS as a doctor/detective drama early in the 2025 TV schedule and unfortunately was not on the list of nine shows the network renewed back in February. It also wasn't cancelled alongside FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International in early March, so the wait was on for news of whether or not Morris Chesnut's newest show would get a Season 2. That wait is now over, and the news came along with ratings data for the series premiere that reminded me of what Chestnut and creator Craig Sweeny previously told CinemaBlend.

Ratings And Renewal

The Season 2 renewal for Watson has finally been confirmed, and it will be part of the 2025-2026 TV season. That doesn't necessarily mean that it will return as part of CBS' fall schedule rather than held for a midseason premiere early in the new year, but fans can officially count on seeing more of John Watson and Co. beyond the upcoming Season 1 finale. And who knows? Perhaps more of Randall Park as Moriarty and Whoopie Van Raam's Irene Adler, the latter of whom makes her Watson debut in the new episode on March 30.

The good news isn't too surprising now based on the early and subsequent ratings, despite the fact that it wasn't renewed at the same time as fellow Sunday night drama Tracker. The series premiere has been viewed by 18.7 million viewers across platforms, in live+35 day totals. Per data from Nielsen as well as internal numbers, that's enough to make it CBS' most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-2025 TV season and the most-streamed CBS Original scripted episode among viewers with a Paramount+ subscription. That total is 7 million viewers.

Morris Chestnut And Creator Craig Sweeny Weighed In On The Strong Premiere Time Slot

It was seeing those ratings numbers that reminded me of when I was fortunate enough to speak with leading man Morris Chestnut as well as creator/showrunner/executive producer Craig Sweeny at SCAD TVfest earlier this year. At the time, only the very first episode had aired on CBS, but the network gave it a very big premiere slot: after the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Fox was the network airing the Super Bowl this year (as opposed to Tracker getting CBS' post-Super Bowl slot in 2024), the AFC Championship was actually the strongest NFL night that CBS could give Watson in early 2025. When I spoke with the Watson team on the TVfest red carpet, I had to ask – how did it feel for them to get such a strong launch from the network? Sweeny responded:

Flattering, a blessing. We're grateful for it. We were together with our crew, our LA-based crew,watching the game, and we're also grateful to the players of Bills and the Chiefs for playing such a competitive game.

I'm no NFL expert, but even I knew that the game that would decide whether the Chiefs would have a shot at winning their third Super Bowl in three years was going to attract a lot of viewers, not to mention that this wasn't the first time the Bills were the opponent for the shot at the championship. Whether football aficionados were rooting for the Chiefs to make Super Bowl history with a three-peat or for the underdog Bills to come out on top, anticipation was high.

The game was also incredibly close, with the Chiefs ultimately winning 32-29. And for non-NFL experts who were watching in the hopes of seeing Taylor Swift there to support Travis Kelce... well, they were in luck. Morris Chestnut shared his two cents on what Sweeny described as "such a competitive game" preceding Watson, telling me:

All the way to the end! And thank you, Taylor, for showing up. Everybody stayed tuned to see what happens.

Craig Sweeny, who came to Watson with experience on CBS with dramas connected to Sherlock Holmes lore thanks to Elementary, went on:

My goodness, it couldn't have been [better]. I suppose if we were after the Super Bowl, but that just feels like obscene greed. [laughs] It's the best launch you could possibly have.

With Fox airing the 2025 Super Bowl, the post-AFC Championship slot quite literally was "the best launch" the Watson team could have hoped for in a premiere tied to a NFL game. The 18.7 million viewers total of course isn't only accounting for people who just tuned in on that first date, but it's a safe bet that the number would be lower if not for getting that premiere time slot.

And I can't help but suspect that airing directly after Justin Hartley's Tracker on Sunday nights doesn't hurt either. The actor's This Is Us follow-up continues to do well and was among the shows that received early renewals. For more Watson, keep tuning in to CBS on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET between Tracker and The Equalizer, or stream via Paramount+.

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Jesse Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and Christopher Nolan talking about Tenet.

I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'
1923&#039;s logo from the opening credits.

I Was Aghast Watching So Many Characters Die In 1923, But What (Spoilers) Told Me About Their Endings On The Show Surprised Me Even More
ryan gosling in drive

32 Times A Movie’s Marketing Misdirected The Audience
See more latest
Most Popular
Mike Wolfe in grey shirt talking to camera in shop in American Pickers
‘It’s Been 20 Years Of My Life’ American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Reflects On History Show Taking First Big Hiatus, And Why He Signed On For Another TV Show In The Meantime
Jesse Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and Christopher Nolan talking about Tenet.
I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'
Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) looks ahead on The Recruit
The Recruit Has Been Canceled, But Noah Centineo Got Refreshingly (And Frustratingly) Candid About Why So Many Netflix Shows Get Axed
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Hung Out After She Canceled Her Wedding, And An Insider Weighs In On What’s Going On Between The Two
Candace Cameron Bure on The Masked Singer.
‘What Is This Crazy Show?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Late Co-Star Bob Saget Impacted Her Decision To Join The Masked Singer
Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn
Jenna Ortega Roasting Paul Rudd Over His Sexiest Man Alive Honor During Death Of A Unicorn Interview Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I’m Loving It
Will Smith talks to Ashley Banks during her music practice at school in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.
After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her
Logan (Hugh Jackman) stands in the TVA in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, while Charles Xavier tries to refute Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again
Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Katherine Heigl's Story About Trying To Not Get Denny Killed Off On Grey's Anatomy Went Viral On TikTok, And Fans Are Still Not Over It: ‘The End Game Sorry’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talking on Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan
A Charity Head Honcho Says An Event Was Completely Ruined Thanks To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: ‘We Cannot Be An Extension Of The Sussexes.’