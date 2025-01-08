Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso Hypes The 'Fully Ridiculous' Revival Of Cruz's First-Ever Big Storyline, And I’m All In For Season 13’s Return
Ridiculous in the best kind of way!
Chicago Fire very soon returns in the 2025 TV schedule with what is set to be a intense storyline for Joe Cruz after how the Season 13 fall finale unfolded back in November. While that final episode of 2024 didn't end on an imminent life-or-death cliffhanger like Chicago Med did, Cruz's past comes back to haunt him in the new year... his very, very distant past. Speaking with CinemaBlend ahead of the winter premiere on January 8, actor Joe Mińoso hyped what to expect as Chicago Fire revisits Cruz's very first big storyline from way back in Season 1.
As fans may remember from back in November of the 2024 TV schedule (or a more recent rewatch via a Peacock subscription), Cruz was being taunted by bullet-shaped pendants filled with ashes, and he got a clue of what was coming when Leon showed up to warn him that Flaco's cousin had been released from prison. Yes, Cruz's decision all those years ago to let Flaco burn to death to protect Leon is haunting him yet again, and it's a safe bet that whatever Junior has planned for the firefighter, it's not going to be good for him.
Not many shows last for thirteen seasons, let alone revisit a storyline well over a decade later. (Flaco's first appearance was in just the ninth episode of Chicago Fire's first season in 2012.) When I spoke with Joe Mińoso about whether he'd held out hope for the show to revisit what was the first big arc for Cruz, he shared:
A lot has certainly changed on Chicago Fire over the twelve seasons since Cruz made that fateful decision about Flaco, ranging from in-universe developments like the character getting married and becoming a father to real-life shifts like Andrea Newman taking over as sole showrunner.
With every episode of Chicago Fire so far available streaming on Peacock now, it's not hard to access the early days of Firehouse 51. Mińoso went on to share what's "fully ridiculous" in the best way about revisiting Cruz's Flaco storyline in the winter premiere:
Of course, even longtime fans might have a hard time remembering the specifics of a storyline that kicked off back in 2012. But did Joe Mińoso himself have an approach to refreshing his memory on the particulars of the first meaty storyline for Joe Cruz? I asked the actor that very question, and he explained:
Believe it or not, there was once a time when Joe Mińoso – whose character is so pivotal nowadays – only held guest star status on Chicago Fire, so it's no wonder that Cruz's first big arc has lingered with the actor all these years later. He continued:
Mińoso made it clear that getting "back there" was an exciting opportunity for him in Season 13; Cruz himself surely won't be so excited as his past comes back to haunt him. We can only hope that Chloe and the kids are left out of the mess! Unfortunately, the promo doesn't drop any details, although it does reassure that Severide will be back after missing the fall finale. Take a look:
Don't miss the winter premiere of Chicago Fire Season 13 on Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows have cliffhangers of sorts to deal with after how the fall finales ended, so there may be a lot in store in One Chicago ahead of the long-awaited crossover event.
