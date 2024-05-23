Following Chicago Fire's Emotional Goodbye And Severide Bombshell, I Can't Stop Thinking About The Showrunner's Comments On Resolving Finale Cliffhangers
Fall feels like a long ways away.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire, called "Never Say Goodbye."
Chicago Fire has earned its reputation for delivering game-changing finales, with twists that range from proposals to characters on death's door. "Never Say Goodbye" didn't conclude on any life-or-death cliffhangers, but the emotional goodbye to Boden combined with the bombshell reveal for Severide just after he pitched making a big decision with Stella definitely raise some questions for Season 13 in the fall 2024 TV schedule. All in all, by the time the final credits rolled and Chicago P.D. started on One Chicago finale night, I was flashing back to what showrunner Andrea Newman told CinemaBlend this spring.
But first things first!
How Chicago Fire Wrapped Season 12
News that Eamonn Walker was departing Chicago Fire as Boden but still expected to recur in Season 13 broke well ahead of the finale, so it was no surprise that he tossed his hat into the ring for the Deputy Commissioner position and got the job. Still, the scene of the heroes of Firehouse 51 saying goodbye to him and expressing how much he meant to them was such a wonderful and powerful moment that I immediately figured that something was about to go terribly wrong to make up for it.
There was a very big twist that followed, although it wasn't terribly wrong in a way that Season 13 is going to premiere with a crisis to resolve. Damon revealed the secret that he's been keeping and why he was being kind of shady about Severide. The two have a family connection: both are sons of Benny Severide.
The reveal immediately made me wonder if part of why Michael Bradway was cast as Damon was because of the eye color that I can really only describe as "Severide blue," as well as wonder just how many secret kids Benny fathered over the course of his life. Katie may have left Fire as an important character years ago, but longtime fans undoubtedly remember the first half-sibling that Severide encountered over the course of the series.
There were other story threads left dangling at the end of "Never Say Goodbye," ranging from Boden touchingly naming Herrmann as his chosen successor as Chief at 51 to whatever is going on with Carver. The one I'm most curious about is Severide floating the idea of starting a family to Stella, with credit to the Squad lieutenant for immediately acknowledging that the decision would have a much bigger impact on her than it would on him.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
On the whole, even though there are no boats sinking or roofs falling as of the end of the Season 12 finale, there were still cliffhangers and unanswered questions to guide how Season 13 picks up, as Andrea Newman indicated to CinemaBlend.
What Andrea Newman Said About Season 13 Resolving Cliffhangers
I spoke with the Chicago Fire showrunner for the final episodes of Season 12, including Severide's Die Hard-esque adventure in the 250th episode. At the time, I didn't yet know what the cliffhangers would be at the end of "Never Say Goodbye," but I knew the show well enough to ask Andrea Newman if the writers had plans for how the Season 12 cliffhangers would play out in Season 13. She shared:
Apparently, live viewing reactions to episodes and twists do indeed affect how cliffhangers are resolved on Chicago Fire. That's not to say that fans are dictating every move made on the original One Chicago show, though! I then asked the showrunner if she gets a kick out of seeing how passionately viewers react to certain Chicago Fire twists, and she shared:
Of course, Chicago Fire fans aren't always universally enthusiastic about the twists and turns of this series, but Andrea Newman enjoys those reactions as well. She continued:
So, if fans react positively to Damon as Severide's secret half brother, Herrmann as new Firehouse 51 leader, and the idea of Stellaride starting a family, will those storylines be explored in Season 13? It's impossible to say at this point, but the showrunner's comments provide something to think about over summer hiatus.
Chicago Fire will return to NBC for Season 13 in the fall, once again between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. for the network's successful One Chicago Wednesdays. You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).