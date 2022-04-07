Chicago P.D. Showrunner And Actress Marina Squerciati Break Down The 'Selfless' Burzek Twist And What's Next For Burgess And Ruzek

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Adrift.”

Chicago P.D. returned with an episode that proved that the little Burzek family unit’s troubles weren’t over just because Burgess and Ruzek rescued Makayla from her kidnappers. The “dire consequences” that the stars previewed were revealed in “Adrift” when they ultimately came to the conclusion that it would be best for Makayla if Ruzek moved out. It was a heartbreaking twist, and not helped by the fact that Ruzek had to go stay at his depressing undercover apartment. Marina Squerciati broke down why it was also a “selfless” move, and showrunner Gwen Sigan weighed in on what comes next.

Burgess was trying to get Makayla back into a routine after her kidnapping, on the advice of a therapist, but she and Ruzek weren’t on the same page about the schedule. Her decision that it would be better for Makayla if Ruzek moved out – even if she didn’t exactly come out and say it – came across a bit harsh considering everything that he had been through during the episode, but Marina Squerciati shared with CinemaBlend and other outlets how it was actually a “selfless” move for both of them. She explained:

I like that the inclusion of a child makes you sort of navigate your relationship differently. Like, I think if Makayla wasn't there, they'd take the time to work through it and build back. But that process is unavailable to them in front of a child. And so it's kind of sad, like they want to be together and take that time to build, but they don't have that space, which is also pretty selfless and lovely.

They just can’t hash out their differences and work on their issues the way that they once could, with Makayla taking priority over their complicated relationship. I can’t imagine that Burgess would want Ruzek to leave after barely surviving an overdose of laced drugs if not for her daughter, and Ruzek surely would have put up a fight about it if Makayla wasn’t his first concern. It was – as Marina Squerciati said – extremely sad, but there really was no good option for how they would move forward. Still, I hope that Ruzek finds a place to live that’s a little less depressing than his UC apartment!

With Ruzek moved out and Burgess setting a routine with Makayla, Chicago P.D. can’t just go back to a status quo with their characters, particularly since the theme of Season 9 is “home.” There are still several episodes left before the end of the season, and showrunner Gwen Sigan – who stepped into the top job at P.D. back in the fall –previewed what’s coming next for them after this big change:

We will continue to play with that for the rest of the season. We're bringing it back, and up and forward in the next, I guess, six episodes that we have left. And you'll see them deal with that new dynamic and navigate that new space and see if it is better for Makayla, if it isn't better for Makayla, and how they react to it as well. So we'll definitely explore it some more.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 will run for 22 episodes in the 2021-2022 TV season , so there’s still plenty of time for more developments before the end of the finale. The show has already been renewed for Season 10 as well, so anything that’s not resolved by the finale can always be continued in the fall. Hopefully Burgess and Ruzek will catch a break and get back to some of the happiness that they had before Makayla’s kidnapping, even if it can’t be exactly the same as it once was.