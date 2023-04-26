Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Talks The 'Great Relief' Of Finally Being Renewed For Season 11

Chicago P.D. is nearing the end of its tenth season, and it wasn’t until recently that fans had any guarantee that the Intelligence Unit would be back again in the fall. After the hit drama scored a three-season renewal back in early 2020 , there were years without needing to wait on word of whether or not P.D. had a future. Luckily, NBC has officially renewed Chicago P.D. (as well as Chicago Fire and Chicago Med), and actor LaRoyce Hawkins opened up to CinemaBlend about getting that good news.

LaRoyce Hawkins was one of several stars who took to social media to celebrate the One Chicago and Law & Order renewals earlier in April. When he spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of Chicago P.D.’s long-awaited May return with an Atwater-centric episode, he shared his thoughts on getting the confirmation of another season before Season 10 had even finished:

We're excited about that already. I can't wait to get back to work… It was a great relief. I think it helps you end the season on a high note, you know, something to look forward to. It's always good for morale, especially when you're ten seasons deep. It's good to know that we still got it.

While early hints about the finale suggest that it might not end on a high note for all the characters, that doesn’t mean the actors (and fans) can’t celebrate another year of primetime on the way for the 2023-2024 TV season! Sure, there’s no guarantee at this point about who will be back and what condition they'll be in considering P.D.'s tradition of traumatizing finales, but according to Hawkins, the renewal was a “great relief” and a way to wrap Season 10 on “a high note.”

Admittedly, the three shows of One Chicago are successful enough that they didn’t seem truly at risk of being cancelled, even though fans will reportedly see less of some of their favorites in the new season. There are plenty of questions that still need answers about all nine of the Wolf Entertainment shows , which includes the three FBI and three Law & Order series as well as One Chicago.

Fortunately, Chicago P.D. still has four episodes left before starting summer hiatus, and the next should be an intense one for Kevin Atwater. Called “The Bleed Valve,” the episode will see Atwater’s worlds as a cop and as a building owner collide in a violent way, with his father Lew in the mix after their complicated reunion early in 2023. Take a look at the promo for what’s on the way:

“The Bleed Valve” will be the first new episode of Chicago P.D. since the first week of April, not too long after the big Burzek development brought some romance back into the show. Atwater has been habitually unlucky in love, so we may not want to expect any love connections in the new episode, but it looks like an intriguing one for the character.