Ice-T, LaRoyce Hawkins And More Stars React To Law And Order And One Chicago Show Renewals

NBC started out the week on a very strong note for fans of its six shows produced by Wolf Entertainment, with some long-awaited news: the three Law & Order series as well as the three One Chicago series have all been renewed for the 2023-2024 TV season. While the six shows are big enough hits that renewals aren't altogether shocking, one exec indicated that good news was coming "soon" more than two months, so the official announcement is certainly welcome.

And fans aren't the only ones ready to celebrate that the shows will be back, as members of the casts of the Law & Order and One Chicago series have already shared their reactions! In fact, one of the longest-running stars of the nine-show franchise (including the FBIs over on CBS) hit both Twitter and Instagram: Ice-T. On Twitter, the actor/rapper posted a short and sweet "Oh Shit… We’re not Done!" about Law & Order: SVU hitting Season 25, and then had a longer message on Instagram:

Only truth from Ice-T when it comes to the news of SVU's future! The development comes just days following the latest episode may have dropped hints about Benson's future in the finale and not too long after an important episode for Ice-T's Fin. Another member of the SVU family spread the good news, although Octavio Pisano's Velasco hasn't been having a great season. Via an Instagram Story, he wrote:

the hustle continues...

The cast over in the original Law & Order corner of the franchise – which technically is the most senior show, although SVU has had a longer, cancellation-free run – had thoughts to share as well, including the newest series regular. Mehcad Brooks joined L&O in the current Season 22 for some heavy cases as Cosgrove's new partner. His Instagram message about the order for Season 23 was full of gratitude:

Thank you @NBC the entire @wolfentertainment family and our wonderful cast, crew, producers, directors and writers and most of all YOU, the fans for another season. Blessed 🥹 Best advice I’ve taken and applied, 'Identify your highest path, dedicate your intention to it, and release all attachments to the outcome.'

For her part, Camryn Manheim – who plays Lt. Kate Dixon on Law & Order – went for the infamous L&O "Dun Dun" in her message to celebrate another season of the long-running show:

Dun Dun. So excited to announce that Law & Order, along with all the other NBC Dick Wolf shows will be coming back next season. We’ll see you in court!

At the time of writing, none of the series regulars from Law & Order: Organized Crime have reacted to the renewal for Season 3 on social media, which hopefully means they're busy filming something exciting for the final run of episodes! Interestingly, Variety reports that although L&O and SVU will return for 22-episode seasons, Organized Crime will only have 13 in the 2023-2024 TV season.

Of course, the Law & Order stars aren't the only ones with something to celebrate, as the casts of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med got great news as well. P.D. will be back for Season 11, which will bring the show past the season that said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead. As a longtime series regular in One Chicago, P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins – a.k.a. Kevin Atwater, who will hopefully make detective soon – wrote via a celebratory Instagram Story:

with this kinda grace we can keep growin. from the heart, extremely grateful

Hanako Greensmith, who is part of the cast of the longest-running One Chicago series, had her own short and sweet message about Chicago Fire reaching Season 12 in the fall. Via Instagram Story, the actress – who plays paramedic Violet Mikami – wrote:

Season 12 let's go

She included plenty of exclamation points, smiley faces, and heart emojis in the Instagram Story to go along with the Season 12 celebration, although there's no guarantee that Violet's next storyline will be any more cheerful than the one that started Season 11 with the loss of the man she loved!

Meanwhile, over on the Chicago Med front, Dominic Rains – whose Dr. Crockett Marcel has been in a tough position with Jack Dayton in the current Season 8 – had an Instagram Story full of gratitude (and two heart emojis) about Med being set for Season 9:

More to come[.] Thank you @wolfentertainment and @nbconechicago family

For her part, Jessy Schram – who will have a lot to do in Season 9 if Med keeps going the way it has with Hannah's storylines – retweeted the Wolf Entertainment announcement. It's already clear, just hours after the news broke, that many of the stars of the Law & Order and One Chicago shows are excited about their series returning in the fall. Of course, their characters still all have to survive the end of the 2022-2023 TV season first!

For now, you can still look forward to new episodes of all six shows. Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: OC will return on Thursday, April 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET, and Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will be back Wednesday, May 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET, all on NBC. In the meantime, you can find all six shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.