Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Talks Burzek's 'Easier Life' In Season 11, But Can That Last In The New Episode?
Here's what Marina Squerciati told CinemaBlend about Burzek.
Chicago P.D. didn't leave fans hanging for too long in Season 11 about the fate of Burgess and Ruzek, quickly establishing that Ruzek had survived his gunshot wound at the end of Season 10 and Burgess wasn't a single mom all over again. At the end of the latest episode, Ruzek even passed the necessary tests to return to the Intelligence Unit. Now, however, the focus is shifting over to Burgess for a high-stakes case, and Marina Squerciati spoke with CinemaBlend about what's on deck for Burzek.
Called "Safe Harbor," the episode that airs on January 31 will see Burgess on the scene of a drive-by shooting. This will also be the first case of Burgess officially working with Ruzek after the six-month time jump. When I spoke with Squerciati, she shared how Ruzek coming back to the job affects Burgess:
Ruzek was there for Burgess as much as she'd let him in the wake of her own shooting, starting from when she was still physically recovering and continuing through to her breakthroughs in the 200th episode. Who better to understand what he's going through than somebody who has already been on that journey?
Showrunner Gwen Sigan previously told CinemaBlend that the two are on a "nice ride" in Season 11, which they've certainly earned. I asked Squerciati if she and Patrick John Flueger worked out that "dance" together or if it just came naturally to them after ten full seasons, and the actress shared:
After ten seasons and counting – not to mention how much fun the two actors are when paired for an interview – it's good to know that the co-stars have such a solid working relationship. Unless something drastically changes, Burgess and Ruzek are the most important people in the other's life... other than Makayla, of course!
Still, based on NBC's description of the next episode on January 31, it's hard not to speculate about whether the "easier" life for Burzek will stick. After all, domestic bliss doesn't tend to stick on Chicago P.D. (For reference: the Upstead journey.) Take a look at what's to come in "Safe Harbor":
While none of that necessarily spells disaster for Burgess or Burzek, is it really an episode of Chicago P.D. if at least one major character doesn't go through the wringer? Find out what's ahead with the "Safe Harbor" episode of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET, following Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med at 8 p.m., all on NBC.
The other two One Chicago shows have delivered complications for their characters as well, with the Fire showrunner addressing the exit of a series regular and the two Med bosses sharing the stories they were particularly excited to continue in Season 9. Earlier seasons of all three series are available streaming now with a Peacock Premium subscription.
