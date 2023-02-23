Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal The 200th Episode Easter Egg That Fans Might Have Missed, Plus Big Filming Challenges
Chicago P.D. included an Easter egg for fans in its 200th episode, and stars Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger discussed hitting that milestone.
Warning: spoilers ahead for the 200th episode of Chicago P.D., called “Trapped.”
Chicago P.D. has officially hit a milestone that few network TV shows last long enough to reach, but that doesn’t mean that the Intelligence Unit was celebrating in the 200th episode. “Trapped” shifted the focus over to Burgess and Ruzek after she was triggered by what sounded like a gunshot outside of her home with him and Makayla. The case of the week was elevated beyond what fans usually see from P.D., and actors Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger opened up to CinemaBlend about the case, plus the Easter egg that fans might have missed.
It was clear from very early in the episode that Burgess needed to take a break and open up to somebody more than she needed a case involving a gruesome death and a missing child. Despite Ruzek’s support, there were some close calls when her unresolved trauma from being shot affected her on the job to the point that she was nearly immobilized. The episode ended with Burgess realizing that she needs to actively work on her recovery to prevent any further issues on the job, if she wants to stay with CPD.
While “Trapped” wasn’t a milestone episode that focused on the larger ensemble of cops in the Intelligence Unit, it did involve some truly cinematic scenes, including Burgess and Ruzek on an "L" subway train, Ruzek on a chase in a train tunnel, and Burgess trapped in a well with a freezing little boy. When the stars spoke with CinemaBlend about Episode 200, Marina Squerciati weighed in on whether the well sequence was as cramped as it looked:
Executive producer Chad Saxton directed “Trapped,” and evidently took a risk in whether or not Squerciati and the necessary crew members could all fit down into the well set. Plus, Burgess had to go through a whole emotional journey while stuck down in that well with no clear way out, so it wasn’t as simple as simply squishing them all down into a small space. Fortunately, the actress isn’t claustrophobic, and I think fans can agree that Squerciati delivered a standout performance as Burgess.
Of course, the well scene wasn’t the only one in the 200th episode that meant Marina Squerciati acting in a very tight spot. When Patrick John Flueger asked his co-star if the well was as tight as the train, she set him straight and then went on to describe the challenges of filming on the L:
Frantically trying to save the victim’s life in a small area of a real L train meant that Squerciati didn’t have a lot of room to do much movement, and the end result was some bruising and some ripped pants! Filming on a train also meant that the P.D. team couldn’t just remove walls or make changes to give the star more room, as might have been possible on a more traditional set.
One of the results of the tight quarters with a bleeding young man in Burgess’ arms was that she was covered in blood by the time he died. The blood stood out on Burgess' clothes, and when I noted that the character may have chosen a bad day to wear a white sweater, Squerciati explained that the white shirt was an Easter egg for fans:
Given that Burgess’ kidnapping and then near-death experience from being shot were some of the biggest personal blows to the Intelligence Unit in recent seasons, fans may have made the connection with the white sweaters, even though the director didn’t have the room to get the shot he wanted for a callback. Fortunately, Burgess seems to be on the emotional mend as of the end of “Trapped,” but the 200th episode was harrowing for Ruzek as well.
On top of his concern for Burgess that started when she cut her hand at home and didn’t stop all through the rest of the hour, Ruzek had a high-stakes sequence of his own on the train and then out in the tunnel. Although he said that Squerciati “had it a lot tougher on the train,” Patrick John Flueger shared what his experience was like playing Ruzek for that sequence, saying:
Even though Ruzek was far from safe when searching for a suspect through the L subway tunnels, the Chicago P.D. team made sure that filming was safe for the cast and crew who made the sequence happen. And it’s good to know that Patrick John Flueger no longer felt sick out in those tunnels! The actor continued:
Apparently, being a series regular on a TV show can mean bathroom privileges even under conditions that are more intense than usual! Now that “Trapped” has aired, fans can see just how “beautiful and dramatic” the finished product is. I know that I can appreciate that the Chicago P.D. team worked out all the logistical issues to film the train sequence both in tight quarters and in the tunnels.
The finished product was certainly a standout episode, so was it what fans expected of the 200th? That’s up to each of us to decide for ourselves, and it should be interesting to see if Burgess really does pursue therapy moving forward and we see the effects on her character, but at least it’s safe to say that Burzek are going strong as a unit.
Keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Chicago P.D., starting with #201 on March 1. The 10 p.m. slot on network TV is about to get even more competitive with the upcoming premiere of True Lies over on CBS, but it’s no coincidence that Chicago P.D. has been dominating the last hour of primetime on Wednesdays for years. You can also revisit past episodes of the series streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
