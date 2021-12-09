Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos And Jesse Lee Soffer Break Down The 'Great' Change For Upstead's Big Scene, And What Comes Next
The Chicago P.D. stars opened up about the huge Upstead twist in the midseason finale!
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 midseason finale, called “A Way Out.”
Chicago P.D. delivered a surprisingly happy ending with the “A Way Out” midseason finale for Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead as they finally caught a break. He made some risky moves to clear them from the FBI’s investigation into Roy’s death, and they finally had something to celebrate. And for Upstead in this episode, celebrating meant going to the courthouse to get married and coming home to – in the words of Tracy Spiridakos – “consummate the marriage." The stars spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode, how their big scene changed from the script, and what happens next.
Considering that it wasn’t so long ago that Upton was literally scratching herself bloody from the guilt and Halstead was struggling to process the secret, seeing them happily get married and start their lives together was something that few people could have seen coming before “A Way Out.” When I spoke with the stars about the episode, they weighed in on whether there was a sense of relief that Upstead finally caught a break without any dangerous midseason finale cliffhangers, with Tracy Spiridakos explaining:
The Upstead wedding was about as far from a big planned wedding as possible, and the “spur of the moment” trip to the courthouse was in character for both. And fittingly, the actors were even in sync with their thoughts about it, as Jesse Lee Soffer was quick to agree with his co-star:
Multiple dynamics are now different as of the end of the midseason finale, with Halstead making it clear to Voight that things are going to have to change, then heading home and making the third (and final!) Upstead proposal that ultimately delivered the closure that the Roy story needed. Plus, Chicago P.D. created a unique feel in the big Upstead scene by intercutting between their happy, romantic wedding and their much more intense encounter back at their home.
In fact, the actors (who had not yet seen the full episode when we spoke) shared that that element was very different in the original script. When asked if the sequence was always planned to cut back and forth between the two scenes, Jesse Lee Soffer confirmed that it “was not scripted that way” originally, and Tracy Spiridakos elaborated on what changed from script to screen:
Spiridakos’ opinion that it was a “great idea” is probably echoed by plenty of fans who have now gotten to see the midseason finale, and her co-star was once again on the same page. Soffer weighed in:
Fans can only imagine how the ending would have felt different if it had gone with the original script of the wedding followed by the love scene, but the intercutting really worked with how it was such a small wedding just for the two of them and then coming home together with rings on their fingers.
Of course, the small size of the wedding without even Will present from Chicago Med could mean that Upton and Halstead could take those rings off and keep their marriage secret for as long as possible. According to Jesse Lee Soffer, however, that won’t be the case now that they’ve taken this huge step forward:
Just another day at the office on Chicago P.D.! Based on the promo for the next episode, the winter premiere will delve into the dynamic between Burgess and Ruzek more heavily, so it should be interesting to see if they have something to say about their coworkers tying the knot, and if that’s what motivates Burgess to make some changes. Whatever happens, there’s no going back to the way things were for Upstead in this new era.
See what happens next for Upton, Halstead, and the rest when Chicago P.D. returns from hiatus on Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It follows the winter premiere of Chicago Fire – which has a cliffhanger of its own to resolve after the return of a missing character – at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago Med with its own wild ending to follow up on at 8 p.m. ET. For more of what to watch and when to watch it, be sure to check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.
