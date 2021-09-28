Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Talks Burgess' Recovery With Ruzek, And The Relationship That Should Be Explored More

Kim Burgess has had a rough couple of years on Chicago P.D., and Season 9 didn’t exactly get off to an easy start for her in the aftermath of her brutal attack and gunshot wound. Fortunately, she did survive her latest injuries, and now faces what could be a painful recovery. Actress Marina Squerciati spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s up next for Burgess in her recovery and relationship with Ruzek, as well as the relationship she’d like to see explored further in Season 9.

The Season 9 premiere ended shortly after Burgess woke up and the rest of Intelligence could breathe a little easier about her fate, but that doesn’t mean her struggles are over. Marina Squerciati confirmed that the next episode picks up “total where we left off” rather than with a time jump to give Burgess some recovery time, then weighed in on Burgess’ emotional state as somebody who struggles with accepting help:

I think you nailed that on the head. I think it's really hard for her. But unlike every other time, she now has a child that she has to care for. So I think she's going to be forced to take on [that] Adam is taking on the dad role.

Ruzek really stepped up for Burgess and Makayla after Burgess was attacked at the end of Season 8, showing off a paternal side that he hasn’t had many chances to display over the years of P.D. And unlike the last time that she had to recover from an attack, there is the Makayla factor that she has to take into consideration when it comes to accepting help.

Viewers of course saw how much Ruzek rose to the occasion of caring for Makayla and wanting to do the best for her while Burgess was unconscious, but Chicago P.D. has yet to reveal what the little trio is like together when they’re all actually conscious and carrying on with their lives. When I asked what the little family dynamic looks like after Ruzek had to step up, Marina Squerciati shared:

I don't know. I don't really understand it. I just know that their chemistry is pretty great. And they have a really solid foundation, even though it's weird. And he's sleeping on her couch. So I don't know what to tell you. You know, I get asked this question a lot. It's just a really great relationship that isn't sexual at the moment. But they really rely on each other, both, and they love each other. So I think that's really amazing that they have that and who knows how it will grow.

The Burzek relationship is evidently going strong, but in a different way than ever before, and not just because it’s not sexual at the moment. Plus, now that Burgess has survived and seen Ruzek in dad mode for Makayla, maybe it will continue growing in a different way than ever before. The love is there, even if their timing hasn’t always been perfect.

Burgess’ relationship with Ruzek is undoubtedly the one of hers that has received the most development over the years of Chicago P.D., although her friendship with Atwater has delivered some great moments as well. But what about the dynamic between the two women of the Intelligence Unit after several years of working together?

Burgess and Upton had a small moment at the end of the premiere, when Burgess wanted to know if they’d caught the man who shot her, unaware that Upton had killed him and Voight disposed of the body. When I noted that I always love seeing when she and Tracy Spiridakos get to interact, Marina Squerciati was enthusiastic in her response:

Oh, man, I hope we explore that a lot because I think there's so much rich material. They're both going through so much. And they both have partners they're not really opening up to. There's a lot there.

Burgess may have Ruzek in her corner, and Upton may now be secretly engaged to Halstead (or at least secretly for now), but they’re both not being the most open with what’s going on with them. Upton’s secret isn’t necessarily one that she should spill to Burgess of all people, but their dynamic would certainly be interesting to explore more. P.D. gave a glimpse at the end of the Season 9 premiere, and Marina Squerciati shared whether or not it’s a goal for the show moving forward:

It is a goal when I talk to reporters and I put it out in the universe! [laughs] But I don't know. I hope so. The writers have just been hitting it out of the park. So if they think it will work, they'll put it in there, I think.

See what happens next for Burgess in her recovery, her relationship with Ruzek, and potentially the dynamic with Upton with new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode, airing on September 29, will be a big one for Marina Squerciati as Burgess continues to recover from the end of Season 8, so be sure to tune in!

Chicago P.D. closes out a full night of One Chicago action, starting at 8 p.m. ET with Chicago Med and continuing with Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET before wrapping with P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. Med is still dealing with Will’s return after some burned bridges at the end of Season 6, while Fire has its own cliffhanger aftermath to explore with changes on the way to Firehouse 51.