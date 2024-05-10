Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy | 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Video Interview

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth join CinemaBlend to discuss the making of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." They reveal what it was like getting into a rig for the first time, working with George Miller on dialogue and backstory, and a major connection between to Chris Hemsworth's father and the first "Mad Max" film. Dive into all this and more with Managing Editor Sean O'Connell.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro / Chris Hemsworth’s Father's Connection To The Original Mad Max

00:48 - What Anya-Taylor Joy Remembers About Her First Day On The War Rig

01:25 - Chris Hemsworth On Setting His Character Apart From "Fury Road" With George Miller

02:36 - What It Was Like Portraying Characters Over A Span Of 15 Years

03:31 - Chris Hemsworth On The Meaning Behind The Teddy Bear