Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy | 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Video Interview
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth join CinemaBlend to discuss the making of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." They reveal what it was like getting into a rig for the first time, working with George Miller on dialogue and backstory, and a major connection between to Chris Hemsworth's father and the first "Mad Max" film. Dive into all this and more with Managing Editor Sean O'Connell.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro / Chris Hemsworth’s Father's Connection To The Original Mad Max
00:48 - What Anya-Taylor Joy Remembers About Her First Day On The War Rig
01:25 - Chris Hemsworth On Setting His Character Apart From "Fury Road" With George Miller
02:36 - What It Was Like Portraying Characters Over A Span Of 15 Years
03:31 - Chris Hemsworth On The Meaning Behind The Teddy Bear
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.