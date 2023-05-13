Citadel EP Responds To Reports That Amazon Already Renewed The Show For Season 2
What's going on with Season 2?
For the last few weeks, those who have Amazon Prime Video subscriptions have watched the first season of Citadel play out. The thriller, which counts the Russo brothers as executive producers, is a big gamble for the streamer, but reports would suggest that it’s paying off thus far. The entertainment giant is definitely going all in on this IP, as there are a number of international spinoffs in the works right now. And before the premiere, it was alleged that a second season of the U.S. show starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had already been ordered. Now, the series creator/EP has provided a response to reports that this drama has scored a renewal.
The spy thriller was created by David Weil, who’s previous credits include Invasion and Amazon Studios productions Solos and Hunters. I had the opportunity to speak with the TV producer amid the recent press day for Citadel, where he discussed his work on the show. He confirmed that he is indeed currently working on the spinoff shows with his collaborators. Of course, I also couldn’t help but ask him for details on a second season and, when faced with that question, he wasn’t so quick to corroborate what’s been said:
Based on his comments, it sounds like he and the creative team at least have an idea of where they’d like to take this story next. It makes sense, especially when you consider just how invested they’ve apparently been in building out this world thus far. Of course, that fact alone makes me think that Season 2 is a go, if I”m being honest. As mentioned earlier, Amazon has pumped a lot of resources into this franchise, and it’d be weird if the company just cut it loose after only one season (which has solid viewership).
There was a lot of discussion about Citadel’s development process, with many media pundits making note of its large budget. The show underwent heavy reshoots and, as a result, it reportedly cost the streamer $200 million. Few creatives can fetch that kind of sum, and Joe and Anthony Russo are definitely two that fall into that category. David Weil has enjoyed working with and learning from the sibling filmmakers. During our interview, Weil said that the most “extraordinary” thing he’s picked up from them is how to understand one’s audience.
Surely, David Weil and co. are hoping that those current viewers watch the remainder of the series and that more eventually tune in and increase the odds of a second season. With the six-episode season ending in just a few weeks, an official decision could be announced soon. We’ll see if the show’s story and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s stunts manage to keep audiences interested.
New episodes of Citadel (opens in new tab) drop on Fridays as part of the 2023 TV schedule. When you’re not watching those, do yourself a solid and read up on the best Amazon Prime original shows.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
