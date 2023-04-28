Citadel Cast: Where Else You've Seen The Stars Of Amazon Prime's Spy TV Show

Stories about amnesiac spies — such as the Jason Bourne movies, the 2015 action-comedy American Ultra, or the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led sci-fi classic, Total Recall — are almost too common these days. However, the new, action-packed, romantic Amazon Prime original TV show, Citadel, has such exciting and acclaimed talent from both behind the camera — Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers — and in front of it that you will likely forget about the familiar elements of its plot pretty quickly. Speaking of the talent in front of the camera, let’s dive into who plays whom in the Citadel cast and refresh your memory about some of the most notable, previous roles on their resumes so far.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Richard Madden (Mason Kane)

As Mason Kane — a man whose past as an elite secret agent was wiped from his memory years earlier — we have Richard Madden, whose previous modern action thriller credits include 2016's The Take and the hit Netflix original miniseries, Bodyguard.

However, the Scottish actor is better known for period dramas, like his stint in the Game of Thrones cast, his charming portrayal of the prince in Disney’s live-action remake of Cinderella, and his brief, but pivotal, cameo in the Oscar-winning war drama, 1917. Madden also played Elton John’s former manager and lover, John Reid, in Rocketman and became a part of the MCU when he joined the Eternals cast as Ikaris.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Nadia Sinh)

Nadia Sinh — a fellow amnesiac recruited back into the titular agency as Kane’s partner — is played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who last played a special agent in her breakout American TV role on ABC’s Quantico.

On the big screen, the former Miss World pageant winner has leant her voice to Disney Animation’s 2013 movie, Planes, played the villain in 2017’s Baywatch, starred in a few Netflix original movies, like 2021’s The White Tiger, which she also executive produced, and appeared in the Matrix Resurrections cast as Sati. After starring in a parody of rom-coms called Isn’t it Romantic in 2019, Chopra Jonas would later appear in a real 2023 rom-com called Love Again — in which her real-life husband, Nick Jonas, makes a cameo.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stanley Tucci (Bernard Orlick)

Playing Kane and Sinh’s former boss, Bernard Orlick, is the multi-talented Academy Award nominee (for 2009’s The Lovely Bones) Stanley Tucci, who, like Madden, is also part of the MCU, having played Dr. Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger and again in a voice role on Disney+’s animated anthology for the What If…? cast.

The extremely versatile and vastly underrated actor behind countless great performances has done everything from earnest biographical dramas (such as the 2016 Best Picture Oscar winner, Spotlight), to light comedies (like The Devil Wears Prada, alongside his sister-in-law, Emily Blunt), and even dystopian young adult novel adaptations (he stole the show from the Hunger Games cast as Caesar Flickerman).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Lesley Manville (Dahlia Archer)

As the British Ambassador to the United States, Dahlia Archer, we have Academy Award nominee (for 2017’s Phantom Thread) Lesley Manville, who revealed in an interview with Deadline that, despite her major role on the series, she will not be watching Citadel as she “can’t watch violence.”

Many of her most notable credits are far tamer than the action-thriller title — such as Robert Zemeckis’ animated A Christmas Carol adaptation from 2009; Disney’s dark, live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent, and its sequel; Netflix’s The Crown (on which she plays Princess Margaret), and her charming performance in the title role of 2022’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

(Image credit: SyFy)

Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence)

Before he was cast as Citadel agent Carter Spence, Osy Ikhile made his major motion picture debut in the small part of a “CIA Jet Agent” in the fifth installment of the Mission: Impossible movies franchise, 2015’s Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He would then go on to appear in larger roles in films like Ron Howard’s retelling of the story that inspired Moby Dick, In the Heart of the Sea; a reimagining of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ iconic ape man, The Legend of Tarzan; one of the best episodes of Black Mirror (“U.S.S. Callister”); and many video games, including Hitman 2 and and Jurassic World Evolution.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ashleigh Cummings (Abby Conroy)

As Abby — the wife of “Kyle Conroy,” the name Kane has gone by since his memory wipe — we have Ashleigh Cummings, who (like many other Australian-raised actors) is known for her stint on the long-running soap opera, Home and Away, which she followed up with more notable TV credits that include the period noir series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (starring The Babadook’s Essie Davis in the title role) and the Joe Hill novel-inspired horror TV series, NOS4A2.

She also played the victim of one of Australia’s most infamous abduction cases, as depicted in 2016’s Hounds of Love, starred in Amazon’s adaptation of John Crowley’s The Goldfinch in 2019, and, more recently, starred in the 2022 mystery thriller, Vide Noir, which was developed as a companion film to Lord Huron’s third studio album of the same name.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Roland Møller (Anders Silje/Davik Silje)

The roles of twin brothers Anders and Davik Silje — who are also top agents for Citadel’s rival agency, Manticore — are both played by Roland Møller, who has previously shown skill at playing a bad guy opposite Charlize Theron in 2017’s Atomic Blonde and opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2018’s Skyscraper. However, the Danish actor has shown his softer side in roles like an average civilian in the 2018 Liam Neeson-led action thriller, The Commuter, and an ex-con trying to make good in one of the best non-horror movies on Shudder, A Bluebird in My Heart.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Caoilinn Springall (Hendrix Conroy)

As Kane and Abby’s daughter, Hendrix, we have Caoilinn Springal, whose name is pronounced “kay-o-lin spring-all”. The young actor made her acting debut at 7 years old in Netflix’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama, The Midnight Sky, alongside star and director George Clooney, in 2020.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Grace)

Also appearing in the Citadel cast in the role of Grace is BAFTA-Award nominee (for the 2016 TV movie, NW) Nikki Amuka-Bird, who is probably best known to U.S. audiences for her roles in M. Night Shyalmalan movies — namely Old and Knock at the Cabin. Before then, the Nigerian-born, U.K.-raised actor had a recurring role on the hit British crime drama, Luther, opposite Idris Elba, appeared in the Wachowskis’ 2015 sci-fi epic, Jupiter Ascending, in 2015, and would poke fun at the sci-fi genre with a starring role on HBO’s Avenue 5.

Even before Citadel hit its official premiere date on the 2023 TV schedule, the action-packed series had already been renewed for a second season by Amazon. Looks like we might be seeing more of this talented, butt-kicking ensemble and — you know what? We are here for it… as long as we don’t forget about them.