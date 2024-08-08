Could For All Mankind's Space Travel Become Just Like Star Trek's? Ronald D. Moore's Take Gives Me Hope

I see a lot of Star Trek fans on the internet who praise For All Mankind, which isn't too surprising, given their shared link. Ronald D. Moore is the co-creator of the streaming series, having previously contributed heavily as a writer to projects like The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and even one of the best Trek movies of all time, First Contact. Given his deep ties to the franchise and For All Mankind's narrative of telling an alternative history of man's journey through space, CinemaBlend thought it would be great to ask if there'd ever be a point where the show looks like a Trek series.

After all, For All Mankind has not been shy about including Star Trek actors in the series and even makes deliberate mention of the franchise throughout. With For All Mankind's crew currently working on Season 5 to release to those with an Apple TV+ subscription, I dared ask the question. Now that humanity has reached Mars on the show by the 1990s, is there ever a point where the series jumps ahead to Warp-capable vehicles like in Star Trek? Ronald D. Moore gave an intriguing response:

We have a plan for future seasons and, you know, the jumps have been roughly a decade at a time. But we're not completely married to that and we have talked about different ways of getting further into the future. Starships are not out of the question. I'll put it that way.

Moore was careful not to specify that For All Mankind is indeed plotting things in this direction for Season 5. In fairness, the show just reached the 21st century in Season 4 with all new sets. Still, the comment that discussions are happening about jumping into the far future is exciting, especially with the fan-fave rapidly approaching our present day.

For Star Trek fans, the idea of starships in For All Mankind must bring added excitement. There are plenty of upcoming Trek shows on the way to be excited about, but Ronald D. Moore unfortunately hasn't been a part of this new era. Seeing the way he'd bring starships into For All Mankind's universe may be the closest fans get to a modern Trek from Moore, assuming he isn't in any secret conversations about being involved in an upcoming show or movie.

It'll be a while before we see exactly what Ronald D. Moore has in store for For All Mankind Season 5, too, as filming on the new season only just kicked off in mid-July. In addition, there's work being put in on a spinoff, Star City, which will retell the story of For All Mankind from the Soviet perspective with key changes. I would wager it will take a while before we see the series "boldly go" in a direction that's more similar to Star Trek, but no matter how much waiting is involved, I'm excited for the possibility to see how Moore would handle it in his universe.

While we wait for more of For All Mankind, readers might enjoy revisiting Ronald D. Moore's various contributions to Star Trek by streaming them with a Paramount+ subscription. Personally, I would suggest any episode he'd written for The Next Generation, but you really can't go wrong with any selection.