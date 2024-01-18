Dan Levy Gets Candid About Re-Learning How To Act After Schitt’s Creek: ‘It's Physically Programmed In Me To Do The Wrong Thing’
There's so much David Rose still in him.
There’s no real downside to creating an iconic television character. For one thing, you have job security. Which then comes with a lifetime of residual pay. Sure, you can get typecast as a certain brand of character. But because everything in Hollywood is circular, it just means you’ll end up playing that character again in the eventual reboot/reimagining that makes its way to a streaming service. Right, Full House cast?
Dan Levy has a different take on this conversation, however. For six wonderful seasons, Levy played the flamboyant and opinionated David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, opposite his father Eugene Levy, the brilliant Catherine O’Hara, and the exquisite Annie Murphy. If you miss the cast, we have suggestions on how best to keep up with their careers. For Levy, that means using your Netflix subscription to watch his directorial debut Good Grief, in which he also stars. But as he told the ReelBlend podcast during an exclusive interview, his Good Grief character couldn’t be more opposite of David Rose, and that meant Levy – the actor – had some habits he needed to break. As he explained:
I write at length about how the advent of streaming and the introduction of prestige cable has blurred (and basically removed) the line between television and movie stars. Now we get Jodie Foster in a new season of True Detective, or Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. It can free up an actor to attach themselves to a limited series, allowing them to continue pursuing upcoming movies, but also giving them the chance to chase great material in different formats. Still, as Dan Levy continued to elaborate on his time as David Rose, he wouldn’t change a thing, and he appreciated the evolutions it allowed him to explore. He went on to tell the ReelBlend hosts:
The top directors, actors, and writers continuously stop by CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast for in-depth conversations about their craft, so make sure you have subscribed on whatever service you use to download and listen to podcasts. In the meantime, Good Grief is available on Netflix.
Sean O'Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend's Managing Editor.
