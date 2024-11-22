Denzel Washington Tells Us Why He Probably Won’t Be In Gladiator 3, And His Reasoning Makes Me Sad

It would be seemingly impossible to outdo the cast of 2000’s Gladiator, the film that made Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix household names. However, the Gladiator II cast may have done just that. Not only does it star some newly-crowned Hollywood A-listers like Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, but it also features some industry vets like Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal and, perhaps most notably, the iconic Denzel Washington. The two-time Academy Award winner is already getting some Oscar buzz for the film, and although he’s a huge get for the Gladiator series, he seems to think that the road stops here.

I sat down with Denzel Washington to talk about the new film, and when the subject of participating in future sequels came up, he said this:

Well, first of all, there's 25 years between Gladiator one and two, right? I hope to be around, but I'll be 70 in two months. So 25 years from now, you know, I don't know. I just hope to be around. Denzel Washington

While he’s speaking maturely about an inevitable reality of life, it sure is sad. Not for the Gladiator series, which could quite possibly end after this second installment, but for cinema in general. It was difficult enough getting Gladiator II made after a long 24 years, but here we are, and take it from the critics when I say that it was well worth the wait.

Director Ridley Scott himself has a few years on Washington, as in one week’s time, the filmmaker will be 87. Even though they could technically make a Gladiator III tomorrow, at this point it seems that if another Gladiator were to come our way, it would be in the distant future and in the form of a reboot or reimagining.

As if seeing Paul Mescal fight a rhinoceros in the trailer wasn’t enough to get you hyped, It’s worth the price of admission just to be a part of the conversation! Our own Gladiator II review doubles down on the praise for Denzel Washington’s performance, and Ridley Scott himself has quite boldly said that it’s one of the best films he’s ever made. And that’s not even to mention Fred Hechinger’s monkey co-star Sherry, who is bound to set the internet ablaze when her adorable antics as Dundas are seen by moviegoers.

As of right now it looks like the film’s opening box office numbers are going to be strong, and with this potential Wickediator double feature being chatted about, here’s hoping we have a bonafide hit on our hands. Gladiator II is one of 2024’s biggest releases, and as Denzel Washington implied, there’s a strong chance it will be your last opportunity to see a collaboration between he and Ridley Scott in theaters.

You can see Gladiator II in theaters right now! To prepare yourself, check out our full interviews with the cast and Ridley Scott, who are all undeniably delightful. We’ll be tracking the film’s box office performance, so for the latest in Gladiator II news, keep it right here at CinemaBlend.