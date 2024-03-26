DeWanda Wise Contemplates Two Wild Questions About Imaginary’s Plot, And Some Good Points Were Made
From our interview with the star.
Blumhouse’s Imaginary takes audiences into a nightmare scenario where a family is haunted by an imaginary friend teddy bear who is not only very much real, but has rather dark intentions for all who come into contact with its fuzzy self. One of 2024’s latest movies gave Jurassic World actress DeWanda Wise a chance to lead a horror film, as well as bring her producing talents to the table. When we spoke to Wise, she shared how producing Imaginary had her contemplating two wild questions about the movie’s plot.
When I spoke to the Imaginary actress about her time producing the Blumhouse movie, DeWanda Wise shared that she’s very big on “specificity” when it comes to the projects she takes part in. She shared that filmmakers should expect a “50-page character biography” from her and she got to expand how she approaches roles tenfold as a producer. Here’s one thing she especially felt like she needed to contemplate behind the scenes in her words:
A classic question we often ask horror heroes is why they decide to run toward the danger. Why do they decide to go down the dark basement or toward the creepy noises? This was apparently something Wise was very much mindful when helping develop Imaginary. She worked with the filmmakers to figure out a legitimate reason why Jessica would go back to her childhood home after the trauma associated with it.
The answer was simple: she doesn’t remember what happened there. And throughout Imaginary, she begins to realize why she didn’t spend her whole childhood there. Here’s another question Wise (more recently) contemplated:
This is a funny question, but it goes to show that DeWanda Wise really did start thinking about everything about Chauncey and the journey of this film. It would have been pretty amazing if there was a bear-washing scene in Imaginary, but that ended up being an afterthought for the actor/producer.
During CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Imaginary filmmakers, Jason Blum and director Jeff Wadlow shared their thoughts on IF also coming out this year, and Wadlow talked about casting 10-year-old Pyper Braun in her especially chilling role.
After hitting theaters early this month, Imaginary has just become available to rent and buy on digital platforms. The movie suffered negative reviews from critics overall (check out CinemaBlend’s Imaginary review) and has made $30.5 million worldwide at the box office.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Check out what other upcoming horror movies are on the way next here on CinemaBlend! Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate just hit theaters this past weekend, and The First Omen will scare up theaters on April 5.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke