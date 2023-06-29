How Dick Wolf's LA Fire And Rescue Kept The Crew Safe While Filming Real 'Life And Death' Scenarios
The executive producer dropped the details!
LA Fire & Rescue is keeping the first responder action going on NBC over the summer between seasons of Chicago Fire. Although both shows are produced by Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment (and available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), the new summer docuseries is an unscripted dive into the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the emergencies that the heroes there handle. This means that the crew of LA Fire & Rescue faced more dangerous situations than they would filming for a typical scripted TV show, and executive producer Rasha Drachkovitch spoke with CinemaBlend about how they were kept safe.
The executive producer confirmed that LA Fire & Rescue is "100% real" with "no scripted scenes" of the heroes of the LA Country Fire Department. When I asked what kind of training was necessary for camera operators and members of the crew when they filmed emergency situations along with the first responders, Drachkovitch explained:
The first couple episodes of LA Fire & Rescue that have aired on NBC so far already demonstrated just how wide of a variety of crises that the firefighters face across Los Angeles Country, which spans 2,300 square miles of different kinds of terrain. The series gained unprecedented access to filming with the fire department in dangerous situations; according to EP Rasha Drachkovitch, LA County helped to keep everybody safe. He continued:
Viewers can rest assured that the crew was safe and protected, no matter how harrowing the footage they captured may look when it airs on NBC. The executive producer had previewed an "even more powerful experience" with LA Fire & Rescue, and two episodes have aired so far to show just how the real stories compare to those in One Chicago with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.
Of course, those first two episodes have also shown that there's a lot of heart in LA Fire & Rescue to go along with the crises that required protection gear. The series premiere covered the story of Dave Castellanos, a firefighter from Station 8 in West Hollywood who won his battle against testicular cancer with the help of his fellow firefighters. They worked his shifts for him so that he could undergo treatment and not lose his health insurance. The second episode followed boot firefighter Erin Scuoler throughout her training at Station 41 in Compton, which happens to be the one that receives the most calls in LA County.
The show still has plenty more action on way, as LA Fire & Rescue hasn't yet focused on the lifeguards who are first responders on the beaches of Los Angeles County. See what's in store with new installments of the docuseries on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of reruns of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. You can also find some other options on the small screen with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley