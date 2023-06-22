Following LA Fire And Rescue's Premiere, EP Addresses One Firefighter's Health Battle And Emotional Speech
LA Fire & Rescue tells the story of firefighter Dave Castellanos' health battle.
Spoilers ahead for the premiere of the LA Fire & Rescue docuseries on NBC, called “Best Job in the World.”
After weeks of promotion from NBC in the wake of Chicago Fire's Season 11 finale, LA Fire & Rescue debuted the first episode of the new docuseries from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment in the 2023 TV schedule. There was plenty of action that showcased what the heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department experience, as well as some deeply emotional stories about the individuals. A standout story was that of Dave Castellanos, whose health struggle resulted in his fellow firefighters going above and beyond. LA Fire & Rescue executive producer Rasha Drachkovitch spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode and what Castellanos went through!
Dave Castellanos was a probationary firefighter at Station 8 in West Hollywood when he found out that he had Stage 3 testicular cancer. He wouldn’t have been able to do his job to maintain his health insurance while going through treatment, so his fellow firefighters stepped up and worked for him so that he wouldn’t lose his coverage. LA Fire & Rescue (which will be available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription) picked up with Castellanos on the verge of finishing his probationary period after three years instead of the usual one, and viewers got to witness his emotional speech to his Station 8 family.
And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tearing up during this storyline! When I shared as much with executive producer Rasha Drachkovitch, who previously settled the question of whether LA Fire & Rescue is scripted at all, he responded:
I would certainly agree that it was “pretty neat” for LA Fire & Rescue to include this story in the very first episode! It definitely validated what the executive producer said about viewers getting an “even more powerful” experience with the unscripted docuseries than with a scripted show like Chicago Fire, which is also produced by Wolf Entertainment. As a fan of Chicago Fire, I was struck by how that scripted show’s portrayal of Firehouse 51's family atmosphere is so accurate to the real-life brotherhood and sisterhood among the LA County firefighters.
Fortunately, Dave Castellanos’ health battle didn’t stop him from becoming a firefighter past the probationary period, and the ceremony in his honor was a combination of touching and funny… and I wasn’t the only one tearing up! Understandably, Castellanos himself needed a tissue. Rasha Drachkovitch, who worked on A&E’s Nightwatch and Fox’s First Responders Live before executive producing LA Fire & Rescue, opened up about the goal for viewers with this series. He told CinemaBlend:
Dick Wolf shows have been telling stories of first responders for years by this point, and One Chicago – comprised of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med as well as Chicago Fire – is going strong with a combined 29 seasons between the three shows so far. LA Fire & Rescue’s unscripted approach and spotlight on real-life heroes is something new, and all signs point toward an engaging docuseries to keep watching during the summer TV lineup.
If LA Fire & Rescue continues to deliver stories like Dave Castellanos' that focus on the people who race into danger as well as the crises, then viewers are in for an emotional journey over the course of the docuseries. New episodes of LA Fire & Rescue air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
