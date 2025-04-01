Fox Didn't Renew Rescue: HI-Surf Ahead Of The Season 1 Finale, And One Star Has A Sweet Message For The Cast In Case They Don't 'Go Again'

Rescue: HI-Surf premiered on Fox last year as the primetime option for action in the Aloha State, after NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled by CBS and Magnum P.I.'s. second life on NBC ended early. The finale in the 2025 TV schedule airs on March 31 without any news about whether it will be renewed like Murder in a Small Town or cancelled like 9-1-1: Lone Star. With the future uncertain, cast member Robbie Magasiva took his opportunity to share his hopes for the future, gratitude to the execs, and love for his co-stars.

Robbie Magasiva, who plays Sonny on Rescue: HI-Surf, took to Instagram to share a clip of some behind-the-scenes shenanigans as well as a seemingly heartfelt message. Crediting co-star (and 9-1-1 alum) Arielle Kebbel for the sentiment of getting to "go work in Hawaii and left Hawaii with a new Ohana," Magasiva further posted:

With the finale almost upon us I reflect on what was one of the most memorable and amazing experiences I’ve ever had working on a show. I made some friends for life and got to work with some icons and legends. I got to work in Hawaii which I now consider my spiritual place... I love my #rescuehisurf Ohana I loved going to work and loved being around them all. I hope we go again but if we don’t thank you @foxtv for giving us opportunity to tell one facet of the Hawaiian culture. Thank you @warnerbrostv and thank you @johnwellsproductions John Wells and Matt Kester for fighting for me... To my amazing cast members I love you guys very much.

How can you not root for Rescue: HI-Surf to get another season after that message? The show got off to a strong with its series premiere back in September 2024, with Deadline reporting a Live+Same day audience of 4.7 million from Nielsen data. The first episode also reached a rating of 1.1 in the valuable 18-49 age demographic, which is a pretty big deal in an era of streaming and on-demand viewing that give people options for when to watch instead of live on premiere day.

Admittedly, those numbers were likely at least partly due to an NFL doubleheader leading into the series premiere, much like how the AFC Championship game helped Watson this year and the Super Bowl gave Tracker a boost last year. With the show's availability via a Hulu subscription as well, the show had the chance to reach a large audience.

At the time of writing, it's hard to say just how large of an audience Rescue: HI-Surf managed to reach and then hang on to, and no way of telling what kind of numbers Fox is looking for in order to renew the drama. Waiting seems to be the only option at this point. For now, though, check out the clip shared by Robbie Magasiva as well as his full caption:

A post shared by Robbie Magasiva (@robbiemagasiva) A photo posted by on

In addition to Robbie Magasiva as Captain Sonny Jennings, Rescue: HI-Surf stars Arielle Kebbell as Em Wright, Adam Demos as Will Ready, Kekoa Scott Kekumano as Laka Hanohano, Zoe Cipres as Hina Alexander, and Alex Aiono as Kai Emerson. I've also particularly gotten a kick out of Shawn Hatosy as Honolulu Mayor Clayton Emerson, although that's mostly just because I also see him on Wednesday nights on Chicago P.D., and filming in Chicago in the winter is very different from filming in Hawaii.

In all seriousness, there's no saying how long fans will have to wait for news about whether or not Rescue: HI-Surf has a future beyond the Season 1 finale. For the time being, you can always revisit the wild ride of the first season streaming on Hulu.