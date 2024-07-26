Director Paul Feig Talks "A Simple Favor 2," Comic-Con Memories, "Jackpot" And More | SDCC 2024
Director Paul Feig stopped by at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about all his latest projects, including Amazon Prime's "Jackpot" and the sequel to "A Simple Favor." Watch as he and CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell discuss working with John Cena and Awkwafina, Feig's love for Jackie Chan, 30 years worth of appreciation for Comic-Con, and, of course, the latest on "A Simple Favor 2."
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:14 - Paul Feig On Cosplayers Dressing As His Characters
00:56 - The Story Behind Why Paul Feig Decided To Make "Jackpot"
02:07 - How John Cena And "Jackpot" Channeled Jackie Chan
04:58 - "No Mayhem": Paul Feig On Editing For Action Vs. Comedy
06:31 - Casting "Jackpot" And Why Paul Feig Thinks John Cena Is "A Legit Genius"
08:29 - Paul Feig Discusses His History With Comic-Con
09:45 - Paul Feig Stands Behind Passionate Fans Who Attend Comic-Con
10:26 - The Original 50's Style Sci-Fi Film Paul Feig Is "Desperate" To Make
11:24 - Does Knowing How Films Are Made Ruin Them For Paul Feig?
11:44 - Paul Feig Updates "A Simple Favor" Fans On The Sequel
14:44 - Will "A Simple Favor 2" Embody Brat Summer?
14:55 - Paul Feig Reveals An Easter Egg For Martini Lovers In "A Simple Favor 2"
