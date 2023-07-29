Disney Didn’t Hire Teenage Tiffany Haddish As A Cast Member, But She Explains Why She Got The Last Laugh
I bet they regret it now!
You might know TIffany Haddish from her career-making, hilarious performance in 2017’s Girl’s Trip. Since then, she’s been absolutely crushing the entertainment industry, most recently starring in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. As it turns out, working with Disney is a full-circle moment for the comedian, as she once aspired to be a cast member at Disney parks. In a weird turn of events, they rejected her audition, but she certainly got the last laugh.
I recently caught up with Tiffany Haddish to discuss the new Disney film, and she got into how badly she wanted to wanted to be a part of the Disney family, at a time when she had no idea just how far she’d make it:
She’s not wrong! Disney may have rejected her as a parks princess, but now she’s getting paid as a full-blown Disney movie star. Which, to her point, is likely more lucrative. Not that she’s short of work, as Haddish stars in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, and you can stream new episodes now. While it may have made some changes from Season 1 to Season 2, her character Detective Danner is one of the only constant threads throughout the popular comedy/mystery series.
Despite the backlash, she may even return for Girls Trip 2, according to Regina Hall. I bet that Disney parks wish they had hired her now! It just goes to show what’s possible, despite any failures.
Haunted Mansion is also a delightful ride (pun intended), which our very own Eric Eisenberg called “spooky and fun” in his official review. During a very competitive opening weekend, they have had some clever marketing techniques. Haddish’s co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and LaKeith Stanfield even worked a shift at the iconic Disneyland ride on which the film is based. Haddish may have been a little jealous that Jamie Lee was afforded the opportunity, as you can see in the video at the top of this article, but maybe, if she’s lucky, Tiffany Haddish will one day be able to work at a Disney park.
Haunted Mansion is in theaters right now! You can see Tiffany Haddish’s turn as a psychic medium, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the famous Madame Leota, with Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield ridding the titular mansion of its ghostly residents. It’s a hot time for the theatrical experience, and if you’ve got the cinematic thirst, we have the 2023 movie release schedule.
