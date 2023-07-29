Disney Didn’t Hire Teenage Tiffany Haddish As A Cast Member, But She Explains Why She Got The Last Laugh

You might know TIffany Haddish from her career-making, hilarious performance in 2017’s Girl’s Trip. Since then, she’s been absolutely crushing the entertainment industry, most recently starring in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. As it turns out, working with Disney is a full-circle moment for the comedian, as she once aspired to be a cast member at Disney parks. In a weird turn of events, they rejected her audition, but she certainly got the last laugh.

I recently caught up with Tiffany Haddish to discuss the new Disney film, and she got into how badly she wanted to wanted to be a part of the Disney family, at a time when she had no idea just how far she’d make it:

You know, I tried to become a Disney employee. I wanted to be a cast member really bad. When I was younger, I was 19. I auditioned several times. Never got hired. I auditioned to be one of the princesses, and I auditioned to be a dancer in the parade, and I did not make it… Too late now. And they did hire me. I get way more money doing this Disney job, being this cast member.

She’s not wrong! Disney may have rejected her as a parks princess, but now she’s getting paid as a full-blown Disney movie star. Which, to her point, is likely more lucrative. Not that she’s short of work, as Haddish stars in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, and you can stream new episodes now. While it may have made some changes from Season 1 to Season 2, her character Detective Danner is one of the only constant threads throughout the popular comedy/mystery series.

Despite the backlash, she may even return for Girls Trip 2, according to Regina Hall. I bet that Disney parks wish they had hired her now! It just goes to show what’s possible, despite any failures.

Haunted Mansion is also a delightful ride (pun intended), which our very own Eric Eisenberg called “spooky and fun” in his official review . During a very competitive opening weekend, they have had some clever marketing techniques. Haddish’s co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and LaKeith Stanfield even worked a shift at the iconic Disneyland ride on which the film is based. Haddish may have been a little jealous that Jamie Lee was afforded the opportunity, as you can see in the video at the top of this article, but maybe, if she’s lucky, Tiffany Haddish will one day be able to work at a Disney park.