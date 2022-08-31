Is Girls Trip 2 Still Happening? Here’s The Latest From Regina Hall

Viewers have been clamoring for Girls Trip 2 since the first film dropped five years ago. Sequel talks had quieted down until official news of another movie dropped earlier this year, but there haven’t been any updates since then. Fortunately, Girls Trip star Regina Hall gave an update on if the much-delayed sequel is still happening.

The Scary Movie alum gave an unexpected update on ABC’s Good Morning America while promoting her new mockumentary Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. While fans have been waiting for the latest information on Girls Trip 2, Regina Hall delivered a devastating blow for those expecting positive news. Hall revealed production of the sequel hadn’t started yet for an obvious reason:

You know what? I hate disappointing. We're not in production. It's not written yet. I just can't wait to see the script. It is going to happen, it's what I've been told. I did hear that they're writing...It's probably just -- Everything gets slowed down with schedules. It was going to move, and then Omicron happened. And, you know, there's a new COVID wiggle coming every few months.

Hall’s words are a bit disappointing, but understandable given the current impasse between Hollywood and COVID. Also, because of how busy all the actresses are, trying to coordinate four different schedules could prove to be tough. This isn’t the first time Regina Hall has mentioned scheduling as an issue as the reason Girls Trip 2 hasn’t happened yet. Unlike the original film, the trip aspect has to deal with a post-COVID world regarding traveling to a new location.

Regina Hall’s words marked a departure from what Girls Trip producer Will Packer said about the long overdue sequel. Packer mentioned earlier this year that the comedy sequel was finally happening, with the only hitch being the location. He mentioned production was looking for a spot for the ladies to have another trip filled with debauchery and craziness.

Premiering in 2017, Girls Trip was one of that year’s biggest surprise hits. The female-oriented comedy followed four college friends, Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina (or the Flossy Posse), as they reunited at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans after not seeing each other for years. Of course, raunchy shenanigans ensued over the weekend, like the infamous grapefruit scene.

The Malcolm D. Lee-directed comedy ended up scoring over $140 million, becoming the first comedy released that year to hit the $100 million mark. Along with being a commercial hit, the movie received critical praise for its cast and original storyline. Girls Trip became Tiffany Haddish’s breakout role after years of working in film and television in Hollywood. It also marked the reunion of Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith after co-starring in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off.

Right now, the cast is incredibly busy with their acting careers. Along with Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Regina Hall is currently starring in the Netflix comedy Me Time. Queen Latifah will also pop up on Netflix with the action thriller End of the Road, which arrives on September 9. She can be seen now in the Adam Sandler sports drama The Hustle on Netflix. Tiffany Haddish is currently in the family comedy Easter Sunday, which is playing in theaters.

As fans wait for more Girls Trip 2 updates, they can watch the first film by getting a Hulu subscription. There are upcoming movies in 2022 to preoccupy them until then. In the meantime, check back with CinemaBlend for more Girls Trip 2 news.