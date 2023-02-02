Tiffany Haddish Seems Surprised About The Backlash Over Her Possible Girls Trip 2 Return

In 2017, after acting and performing standup comedy for over a decade, Tiffany Haddish starred opposite Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah in Girls Trip. Haddish’s performance as Dina was among the many positively-received elements of the comedy movie, leading to Haddish becoming a well-known name in Hollywood. Haddish is now expecting to re-team with her co-stars for Girls Trip 2, and she seems surprised about the backlash over her potential return.

Girls Trip 2 has been a potential project on the table going as far back as early 2019, but in January 2022, producer Will Packer shared that the sequel was “underway.” Then last month, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the first movie with Kenya Barris, declared that Girls Trip 2 was “officially happening” with all four main cast member returning. Universal Pictures, the studio behind Girls Trip, has yet to confirm this is the case, but Tiffany Haddish is ready to jump back into the role of Dina, telling TMZ the following when she was asked about the push to get her character either kicked out of the sequel or recast:

I look forward to it. Really? Are you kidding? I don’t have an opinion. I will do anything with those women. I love those women. I loved everybody that worked on that. We had a blast. They want to work with me, I want to work with them.

So Tiffany Haddish is all in on Girls Trip 2, though as she pointed out, “Y'know every year they say this.” Whether or not this is finally the time for the sequel to move forward won’t be known until Universal Pictures chimes in, but that’s a discussion for another time. Some of you reading might be wondering why there’s backlash over Haddish’s involvement in Girls Trip 2. Well, at the end of August 2022, Haddish was accused of child sexual abuse alongside fellow comedian Aries Spears. The 22-year-old plaintiff known only as Jane Doe claimed that these two made her and her now-15-year-old brother “sexually suggestive acts on camera while underage.”

A few days later, Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, stated that this there was no merit to this lawsuit, and that it was just an extortion attempt. Haddish soon after went on social media to share that she “deeply” regretted taking part in the sketches where these incidents took place. By the end of September, the lawsuit against Haddish was dropped, for which the actress expressed her relief and thankfulness in the following month. Nevertheless, in the aftermath of this legal saga, there are some people who feel that Haddish shouldn’t be involved in Girls Trip 2, to which she said:

I can’t be concerned about what people think. I gotta be concerned about how I feel. When I look in the mirror am I happy with what I see? Yes, ma’am. God made it. God did a good job. And God knows the truth.

Prior to the lawsuit being set aside, Tiffany Haddish shared that she’d lost a lot of work due to the accusations leveled against her, but judging by her new comments, it doesn’t sound like he’s in jeopardy of being kicked off Girls Trip 2. This follows a few weeks after Haddish stood her ground at Sundance over her new movie Landscape with Invisible Hand being showcased at the independent film festival despite being backed by a major studio. As far as Girls Trip 2 goes, while no specific plot details have been teased yet, Tracy Oliver said that the filmmaking team is “looking to set it in Ghana.”

We’ll keep you apprised of how Girls Trip 2 is coming along as more information comes in. For now, stay up to date with the movies coming out this year with our 2023 release schedule.