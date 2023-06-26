Haunted Mansion’s LaKeith Stanfield Teamed Up With Jamie Lee Curtis To Promote Their Film At Disneyland And Shared Sweet Story About The Actress

Over the weekend, the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie showed up at Disneyland to record interviews and help promote the film based on the popular attraction. We know that Jamie Lee Curtis certainly had fun chatting with fans about the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel. But all the while, Lakeith Stanfield took a moment from the day to celebrate the acclaimed actress and tell a wonderful story about some of the time they've spent together.

Lakieth Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Owen Wilson were all present at Disneyland this past weekend, as part of promoting the upcoming Haunted Mansion movie. While the cast certainly looks like they had fun making the new movie, Lakeith Stanfield posted a picture of himself and Curtis, each in mouse ears, that was about more than a day at a theme park. It’s clear that Curtis means a great deal to the actor, as he related a story about her meeting his mother, and the personal conversations the two stars have had together. Stanfield said...

My girl. Every time i see you it’s about love and cultivating that. My mom was able to meet her “favorite” in you and feel like an innocent child again. Later that day we ate and talked about raising children and how we can have a healthier approach than those that came before us. How we want to raise productive independent, and honest people. How being that ourselves is the first step to that end. We we was starving we had to steal. In abundance we choose to heal. Onward!

It’s unclear if all this happened at Disneyland or if it was part of some previous interaction. Although the picture and video of Jamie Lee Curtis conversing with fans, which has gone viral, is from the balcony of Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33. So they almost certainly had a wonderful lunch together on that day, and LaKeith Stanfield is from Southern California, so it’s possible that his mother did pay them a visit.

The pair previously appeared together in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and the Trading Places icon has previously spoken about how she reached out to the actor and shared her own struggles with addiction when he her co-star was going through the same. These are two stars from very different generations, but they clearly have a special connection that makes them both dear friends.

And what do you do when you have a chance to hang out with a dear friend? You go to Disneyland together. At least that’s what I do. These two are clearly having a blast, posing with some Pride Month mouse ears. We’ll likely see more from this day when whatever interviews or promos that were filmed there find their way online in advance of Haunted Mansion hitting theaters in just about a month. But for now, check out the Instagram post:

Jamie Lee Curtis will play the iconic Madame Leota in the latest movie to be based on the iconic theme park attraction. She’s the face in the crystal ball receiving incantations on the Disneyland and Magic Kingdom attractions. The trailer for Haunted Mansion has teased that we'll see her as both a head inside a crystal ball and as an actual person, likely in some sort of flashback.

Lakeith Stanfield will play a paranormal investigator, who is one of several people enlisted by Rosario Dawson’s character to deal with 999 happy haunts that have infested the home she just purchased. Disney, and Haunted Mansion fans, are hoping this second try at turning the beloved Disneyland attraction into a movie, will be the one that works. We'll see when it opens on July 28 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.