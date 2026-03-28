Does The They Will Kill You Ending Set Up A Sequel? The Cast And Filmmakers Have Thoughts
Here's what they spilled.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Major spoilers for They Will Kill You Lie ahead!
In a landscape where a lot of upcoming horror movies are sequels and remakes, Warner Bros’ latest offering, They Will Kill You, offers fresh gory thrills with a side of action and comedy. If you caught the movie in theaters and were left with questions over whether the ending was meant to set up a sequel, rest assured, as CinemaBlend spoke to the cast and crew and received some answers.
What Does The End Of They Will Kill You Mean?
At the end of They Will Kill You, Zazie Beetz’s Asia manages to do the impossible: escape The Virgil (the expensive high rise where she lands a job) with her sister, Maria. She does this by burning the pig’s head, which provided immortality to all the residents who had their names written on its skin. This allows her to finally kill the cult leaders and walk out the door. Of course, that wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Maria writing Asia’s name and sacrificing herself first. After Asia carried Maria's body to the car, it was revealed that Maria’s name was on the pig instead, resulting in Maria jolting back to life.Article continues below
When CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic spoke to Myha’La -- who plays Maria -- about the ending, she had some interesting thoughts to bring up about how the movie ends on an open-ended note. In her words:
Fair points are made! Asia and Maria may have gotten away from the cult of The Virgil but, given the fact that Maria and Asia are alive and Maria’s name is on the piece of pig’s skin, their ties with The Devil may not be severed. The Devil could send more of his followers after them somehow, right?
Could A Sequel Actually Be Made?
Considering They Will Kill You just hit theaters this weekend, a sequel has yet to be announced. Still, the movie’s writer/director, Kirill Sokolov, shared his interest in returning to the world after making this movie. As Sokolov explained:
So far, general audiences and critics have been digging They Will Kill You overall. The movie currently has a 65% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and a 79% audience score. Since the movie was reportedly made on a low production budget south of $10 million, it wouldn’t need to be a massive box office success like Project Hail Mary has been to prove the studio They Will Kill You 2 should happen. One of the film’s producers, Barbara Muschietti, told us this about the chances of a sequel:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In other words, signs point to yes, if the movie proves to have an audience! You can check out what Barbara Muschietti and her brother, Andy, told us about their approach to gore here on CinemaBlend. And, of course, if you dug They Will Kill You, check it out again in theaters along with other films currently playing amid the 2026 movie schedule.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.