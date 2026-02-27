Amanda Seyfried Wants To Be In The Housemaid Sequel. How It Could Happen: ‘Here’s The Thing…’

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Housemaid. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Paul Feig’s The Housemaid was a massive hit – earning $385 million worldwide during its theatrical run – so it’s not exactly a surprise that a sequel is in the works… but there is a hitch. One of the things that people loved most about the 2025 movie is Amanda Seyfried’s turn as the duplicitously unhinged Nina Winchester, but the film gives her a full arc, and the character isn’t featured in the sequel novel from author Freida McFadden. That circumstance isn’t stopping Seyfried from being very excited for the developing project, however, and she does have some thoughts about how Nina could return.

Speaking with Hits Radio UK about the Housemaid sequel (which will presumably be titled The Housemaid's Secret, based on the book), the actress acknowledged that fans of the movie are going to want her back in the follow-up, and even if it ends up being just a small thing, she wants to be involved. She said,

I mean, here’s the thing, it would be – they’re finding a way. Because it’s only going to be like a little thing, I think, I imagine. I mean, it could be more, but I think the fans of the movie will understand if I end up being in it, why. And they will appreciate it.

Based on the ending of The Housemaid, the door is open. After successfully working together to dispatch the sinister Andrew Winchester, Nina and Sydney Sweeney’s Millie Calloway part ways, but they do stay in touch, with the former recommending the latter’s “services” to a friend who is dealing with her own abusive husband. It’s best that they don’t have too much contact because of the whole getting away murder thing, but Nina and Millie are definitely forever bonded.

As for how the inclusion of Nina would impact the source material, Seyfried isn’t worried. For one thing, she sites that the author of the books has praised the changes made for the adaptation, and she also just has full faith in the mind of director Paul Feig:

I’m hoping, because I know Nina made a splash, and, you know, [the movie] enhanced the book so much. Like, Freida [McFadden] even said, ‘This is better than the book.’ And the second one will be too, because it’s still Paul [Feig], I’m sure. I mean, there’s no deals made, but they greenlit it, and Paul Feig is a genius.

Obviously we won’t know the full extent of the potential sequel role for the actress, but one reason she is hopeful to return is that her character helps to fill what is otherwise a void in Millie’s life. She concluded,

We all had a great time working on it. And I think it would be nice to have a Nina in her pocket a little bit as a support system. Because Millie didn’t have any support except for her parole officer. So, I think this would be a nice little addition if you see the little spark of friendship.

Following its theatrical release in December, The Housemaid is now available to rent and purchase digitally, and it will be getting a physical media release (4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD) on March 17. Given the excitement that the film generated, one can easily imagine the sequel getting fast tracked, so be on the look out for more news about the project in the coming months.