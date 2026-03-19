Critics Have Seen Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, And They Have A Lot Of Thoughts About How It Compares To The Original
It's been six years in the making.
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When the first Ready or Not movie came out, CinemaBlend gave it a perfect five out of five in our review, calling it a movie “not to be missed.” It’s been over six years since then, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is about to arrive among 2026 movie releases this weekend alongside sci-fi flick, Project Hail Mary. How does it stack up to its bloody fun predecessor?
The reviews are in for one of our most anticipated 2026 sequels, and right off the bat, critics can’t seem to separate the ultra-positive legacy of the original from this followup. Here’s what IGN’s Tom Jorgensen had to say:
As the review points out, Ready or Not 2 borrows heavily from the structure of the first movie, as Samara Weaving’s Grace has to play another deadly game with satanists. If you’re hoping for a movie that veers from the formula of the first movie, you might be as disappointed as some of these reviewers. IndieWire shared a similar sentiment in Chase Hutchinson’s review:Article continues below
Ready Or Not 2 is set immediately after the first movie, following Grace right after she sets fire to her in-laws' estate. It’s not long after she’s brought to the hospital that she begins to be hunted again. This time, she has her estranged sister by her side, Faith (played by Kathryn Newton), since she’s her “emergency contact.” Check out what Slant had to say about the addition of Faith:
The sequel brings in a slew of new names, like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Elijah Wood, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg to play the new players of the game, who are competing to be the first to kill Grace and earn the power the Le Domas family once had before they literally exploded at the end of the last month. The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee is particularly rough on Ready or Not 2, with this to say about the sequel’s plotline:
Despite a lot of comparisons to the original that frames Ready Or Not 2 as a lesser version of the original, it should be noted that the movie has earned an overall positive score on Rotten Tomatoes with 73% right now after 82 reviews. Cassandra Feltus from Black Girl Nerds had good things to say about it, with comments like this:
Hey, it’s not easy to get better than a 5 out of 5 movie, but if you’re ok with experiencing some déjá vu, you might have a great time! You can check out the Ready or Not 2 trailer and see the movie starting March 20. And, check out what other upcoming horror movies are on the way while you’re at it.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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