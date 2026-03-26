IT Filmmakers Barbara And Andy Muschietti Are Known For A Certain Horror Style. Why They Won't Dive Into 'Torture Porn'

What separates a scary movie from the best horror movies of all time? Oftentimes it has a lot to do with how the filmmakers deal with walking the line between freaking us out and leaving something to the imagination for our brains to fill in for us. We just talked to the producers behind the IT movies, Welcome To Derry and the latest of the 2026 movie releases, They Will Kill You, and they shared their thoughts on what “the line” is for them.

When CinemaBlend’s own Hannah Saulic sat down with the horror producers and siblings, she asked about their relationship with shooting gore these days for their new action flick, They Will Kill You. Here’s what Andy Muschietti had to say:

I think there's a line that, when it comes to cruelty, there's this whole separate genre, which is torture porn and all these movies where there's a lot of suffering that we don't align too much with those. But, every time that there's catharsis or hope, like in our movies, you can go as gory as you want, as you possibly can. That’s the line.

Their latest film, They Will Kill You, revolves around Zazie Beetz’s Asia, a young woman who checks in at an exclusive high rise building where she quickly has a target on her back. Asia, who is an ex-convict, proves to be a worthy adversary to a series of masked intruders who go after her. Barbara Muschietti added the following during our interview:

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In They Will Kill You clearly there's a lot of gore. But you know, there's a twist in the movie where the gore can happen, and there's no consequences… It’s fun.

The twist? Her attackers don’t exactly stay dead. We’ll leave all the bloody specifics for when you check out the movie in theaters for yourself this weekend. And as the Muschietti's added, while the gore in They Will Kill You “totally is” there for the sake of gore, it’s also “for good reasons” and “not cruel” like movies that lean in the “torture porn” genre can definitely be.

Of course, what the audience considers just enough or too much gore can be different from person to person. But hey, we’d say the Muschietti’s have a solid track record of delivering the right amount of gory thrills. They Will Kill You stars Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, Severance’s Patricia Arquette, Industry’s Myha’la and Heather Graham. It is co-written and directed by Kirill Sokolov based on a “running joke” he and his wife had their building belonged to a cult when they moved to a 17-floor high-rise in Russia.

Those who have seen They Will Kill You thus far have been given high praise (it even has a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score) for being “electrifying action cinema,” having a “thrilling sense of carnage” and “a riotously great time at the theater.” You can check it out on big screens now.