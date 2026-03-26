Critics Have Seen They Will Kill You, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Zazie Beetz’s ‘Ferocity’
New action/comedy/horror set to hit theaters.
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There are lots of horror flicks hitting the 2026 movie schedule this month, including Undertone (which is so scary you may not want to watch it alone) and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. There’s also been a lot of anticipation for Zazie Beetz’s next project, They Will Kill You, which sees her character Asia Reaves, an ex-con, take a job as a housekeeper in a New York City high-rise that houses a satanic cult. Critics have seen the film, and they can’t stop talking about Beetz’s ferocious performance.
They Will Kill You features an impressive cast around Zazie Beetz, including Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham and Patricia Arquette. Chase Hutchinson of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, praising the lead actress for her action skills. The critic also compliments the choreography and camerawork, calling the movie “a gonzo, gruesome, gutsy little gem.” Hutchinson continues:
Zachary Lee of The Wrap says Zazie Beetz embodies such “ferocity” that we see her earn her stripes as an action hero in real time over the course of They Will Kill You. The critic calls the movie “live-action anime” for its zany sense of play, writing:Article continues below
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates the movie 3.5 skulls out of 5, calling Zazie Beetz an “unstoppable force of nature” whose performance is well worth the price of admission. The actress takes director Kirill Sokolov’s stunt-heavy romp by the throat and never lets go, Navarro says, writing:
Katie Rife of IndieWire gives it a B-, questioning how such a gory, excessive, super-stylized movie that’s hellbent on excitement can end up feeling so anticlimactic. Rife explains:
Siddhant Adlakha of Variety admits that Zazie Beetz is “wonderfully committed” as our blood-soaked heroine, but he ultimately agrees with the above critic that it all becomes too much — just a series of energetic action moments thrown together with little connective tissue. Adlakha says:
Critics’ opinions of They Will Kill You are overall positive — especially when it comes to our action/comedy/horror hero Zazie Beetz. The movie stands with a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its opening, so if you want to witness all of the zany action in theaters, you can do so starting Friday, March 27.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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